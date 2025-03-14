Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Dogecoin Death Cross Confirmed, Solana (SOL): Joins DOGE With Its Own Death Cross, XRP Recovery Continues: Next Level to Watch

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 14/03/2025 - 0:01
    Market sentiment falling in rapid fashion
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    A death cross, a serious bearish signal that could threaten Dogecoin's price momentum, has officially formed. A prolonged period of downward pressure is frequently indicated by this technical pattern, which arises when the 50-day moving average crosses below the 200-day moving average. The present state of the market and DOGE's continuous difficulties make this incident concerning in terms of the possibility of additional losses.

    The DOGE has been steadily declining and has broken below a number of important support levels after failing to maintain any significant bullish momentum. The asset moved toward the crucial $0.14 support after the most recent rejection at the $0.20 mark cemented the bearish outlook. Given the death cross, it now seems unlikely that DOGE will recover its strength anytime soon.

    Article image
    DOGE/USDT Chart by TradingView

    In addition to the pessimistic outlook, Dogecoin's trading volume has not displayed any notable upswings, indicating that buyers are not actively intervening to offset the selling pressure. Usually a significant reversal necessitates a spike in buying activity, but DOGE has not experienced this in recent weeks. The next reasonable support level for Dogecoin is at $0.12, a price that has not been seen in months if it cannot hold above $0.14. 

    If this level is dropped, there may be a more severe decline, which might position DOGE for a retest of the psychological $0.10 threshold. Prior to discussing any significant recovery, DOGE needs to regain the resistance that is still present at $0.18 and $0.20. Dogecoin is still in a risky position right now, and its future depends on whether buyers can reverse the increasing bearish sentiment. 

    The downward trajectory has been strengthened by the death cross, and DOGE might find it difficult to return to its prior highs in the near future unless there is a significant change in the sentiment of the market. 

    Solana faces declines

    Like the rest of the cryptocurrency market Solana has been having difficulties recently. Similar to Dogecoin, SOL recently confirmed a dreaded death cross pattern, a powerful bearish signal that points to potential future declines.

     A technical formation like this one is created when a long-term moving average like the 200-day crosses below a short-term one, usually the 50-day. This has historically been a sign that long-term declines are beginning on a number of markets, and Solana seems to be falling into this pattern.

    According to SOL's price action, the token has had difficulty finding strong support in recent weeks, reflecting the weakness of the market as a whole. Much of the bullish momentum that Solana had accumulated over the previous year was undermined by the breakdown below the crucial $150 level, which was a significant setback. 

    Since the death cross has now been verified, the asset's market sentiment is becoming more pessimistic, which makes any significant recovery challenging. Furthermore, the analogy to the circumstances of Dogecoin presents an even more dire picture. Like DOGE, SOL is experiencing a string of lower highs and lows, which suggests that the bears are in complete control. 

    Now that the death cross has been confirmed, SOL's chances of recovering appear to be dwindling. Whether Solana can recover lost ground or if more declines are imminent will be determined in the coming weeks, so investors should be cautious and keep a close eye on market developments. 

    XRP not giving up

    As the asset continues its recovery efforts, XRP has been displaying resilience. XRP has been steadily regaining ground after recovering from the crucial support level around $2.10. Although it is still unclear if the current price action can maintain its movement in the upcoming sessions, it appears that bullish momentum is developing. One of the main barriers to XRP's breakout attempts is the persistence of the descending channel pattern that has characterized the asset's recent trend.

    XRP is now trading above $2.30, which is a big change from its earlier lows. The $2.57 resistance level, however, is where the true test is. A move toward $3.00 would be possible if this price were to break above it, which would also confirm a stronger recovery trend. XRP's price action is encouraging, due in part to the consistent drop in bearish volume. The market is witnessing more chances for buyers to intervene as selling pressure lessens.

    The asset is short-term strengthening, as evidenced by the Relative Strength Index (RSI), which has also recovered from oversold levels. Notwithstanding these encouraging advancements, XRP's future is still unclear. A pullback could occur if the $2.57 resistance level is not broken; the next important support zone is the $2.20-$2.10 range. If the asset drops below this level, there is a chance that it will retest the $1.86 support, which could wipe out a lot of its recent gains.

    The ability of bulls to hold onto power and drive prices higher will determine XRP's next move for traders keeping an eye on the market. XRP might be headed for a complete reversal if buying pressure keeps increasing, with $3.00 as the next significant target. A lack of momentum, however, could result in additional consolidation, which would temporarily keep the asset stuck in its current channel.

    #XRP #Solana #Dogecoin

