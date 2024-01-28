Advertisement
AD

'Most Important' Period for Bitcoin (BTC) Traders, Highlighted by Skew Analytics

Advertisement
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Skew highlights importance of beginning of year for Bitcoin
Sun, 28/01/2024 - 12:55
'Most Important' Period for Bitcoin (BTC) Traders, Highlighted by Skew Analytics
Cover image via www.freepik.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Year's beginning for Bitcoin is often viewed as a critical time period, where the tone for the rest of the year is set, and for traders, it is a time marked by heightened volatility and planning.

Advertisement

The yearly opening is essentially the price at which Bitcoin starts trading on the first day of the year. It sets a psychological benchmark for traders, acting as a reference point for gauging market sentiment and performance over the year.

BTCUSD Chart
BTC/USD chart by TradingView

Pullbacks to this level can be particularly important as they often serve to test the strength and resilience of the ongoing market trend. If the price bounces off this level, it can reinforce the notion that the market is bullish, potentially leading to increased buying pressure. Conversely, a breakdown below the yearly open can signal bearish sentiment, possibly leading to further declines.

Related
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Disappear

A comprehensive analysis of the Bitcoin chart indicates that the asset has experienced significant volatility, with prices swinging between bullish surges and bearish pullbacks. The moving averages are converging, which typically suggests a period of consolidation as the market decides on its next major move. The current price hovers around $42,507, with the yearly opening acting as a critical pivot point.

Growth scenario for Bitcoin

In the bullish scenario, if the price finds solid support at the yearly opening and demonstrates a strong bounce-back, it could signify underlying market strength. This could potentially lead to a rally toward the first major resistance level, which may be at approximately $44,000, aligning with the 50-day moving average. A breakout above this level could see Bitcoin aiming for the $46,000 mark, near the 200-day moving average.

With sustained trading volumes and positive market sentiment, Bitcoin might target the psychological level of $50,000. This would represent a significant recovery and could also instigate a positive feedback loop, attracting more investors to the market.

#Bitcoin
About the author
article image
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Ripple Dev Proposes XRP Ledger Governance Change: XRP Community Reacts
2024/01/28 12:53
Ripple Dev Proposes XRP Ledger Governance Change: XRP Community Reacts
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Uniswap Topped by Solana's Jupiter
2024/01/28 12:53
Uniswap Topped by Solana's Jupiter
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image This Viral Bitcoin Post on Reddit Might Cause Some Serious Delusion
2024/01/28 12:53
This Viral Bitcoin Post on Reddit Might Cause Some Serious Delusion
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Aleph.im launches Twentysix Cloud: An enhanced marketplace for Decentralized Cloud Computing
Wooooo! Coin Announces Major Milestones with Listings on MEXC and Bitmart
Global Blockchain Show, Dubai, to gather Blockchain and Web3 experts, provide networking opportunities
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

'Most Important' Period for Bitcoin (BTC) Traders, Highlighted by Skew Analytics
Ripple Dev Proposes XRP Ledger Governance Change: XRP Community Reacts
Uniswap Topped by Solana's Jupiter
Show all