$15,000,000: Bitcoin ETFs Registered Lowest Positive Inflow Since Launch

article image
Vladislav Sopov
Analysts guessing whether Bitcoin ETF effects losing their influence as BTC price catalysts
Sat, 27/01/2024 - 16:25
Cover image via www.freepik.com
Grayscale's "reallocation" of Bitcoin (BTC) riches might be among the dominant negative catalysts that are preventing Bitcoin (BTC) from rallying in January. However, this trend is definitely losing steam.

Bitcoin ETF net inflow reached $14.8 million, BitMEX Research says

BitMEX Research, an analytics arm of top-tier crypto trading platform BitMEX, released its statistics of Bitcoin ETF liquidity flow. On Jan. 26, 2023, the lowest positive inflow since launch was registered: Competitors managed to erase Grayscale's withdrawals.

The largest inflows were registered by Fidelity's, BlackRock's and ARK Investments' products: Their investors injected in BTC-based ETFs almost $220 million combined in just 24 hours.

Minor inflows were also indicated by Franklin Templeton, Valkyrie and VanEck's Bitcoin-based products. In the same period, Grayscale's portfolio saw an outflow equal to $255 million.

It should also be noted that Grayscale's daily outflows are plummeting for the fourth session in a row. As such, the process of "conversion" of the OTC-traded Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) into a full-fledged ETF might be nearing its ending.

Related
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Dragged by Two Trends, IntoTheBlock Data Says

As U.Today reported earlier today, the "GBTC FUD" might be the most powerful catalyst that pushes the Bitcoin (BTC) price down. Last week, it briefly dipped below $37,800 after a spectacular mid-January rally.

Bitcoin (BTC) sentiment returning to "Greed" zone

The commentators to the BitMEX Research publication are optimistic: They highlight that these pale numbers confirm that the recent Bitcoin (BTC) price upsurge is driven by retail, not by ETF managers.

As Bitcoin (BTC) recovered by 4.4% in the last 24 hours and attempts to conquer the $42,000 level again, traders' optimism is also soaring.

Today, the Bitcoin Fear and Greed Index by Alternative left the "Neutral" zone and returned to "Greed"; as of press time, it sits at 55/100.

About the author
article image
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 6+ years in IT-analytics, 3+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

