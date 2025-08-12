Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Nears Key Golden Cross Formation in Matter of Days

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Tue, 12/08/2025 - 14:30
    Cardano surged 300% following last golden cross occurrence
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Nears Key Golden Cross Formation in Matter of Days
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Cardano (ADA) might be on the verge of a moving average crossover, with eyes on a potential golden cross on its daily chart.

    Advertisement

    Cardano's 50-day SMA looks to have turned upward and is set to cross the 200-day SMA in the coming days, resulting in a golden cross if confirmed, a pattern in which a short-term moving average crosses above the long-term moving average, indicating potential bullish momentum.

    Article image
    ADA/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    Cardano was recently changing hands at $0.7919, in line with the crypto market recovery, as a tepid rise in the prices of goods tempered concerns about price pressures. Underlying U.S. inflation rose in July to its highest level since the beginning of the year.

    HOT Stories
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Great Depression Forecast Rejected As CPI Report Comes In
    Ripple CTO Reacts to SEC's Post-Lawsuit Statements
    Ether ETFs Top $1 Billion in Inflows for the First Time
    XRP: Move That Opens $5, Dogecoin (DOGE): Worst Pattern in 2025? Ethereum (ETH): Secret Price Danger

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 08/08/2025 - 11:34
    Cardano (ADA) Creates Golden Cross Pattern, $1 Next?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    Advertisement

    The core consumer price index, which excludes the volatile food and energy categories, rose 0.3% from June, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data released Tuesday. That was consistent with economists' estimates. On an annual basis, it rose to 3.1%. However, traders are increasingly betting that the Federal Reserve might lower interest rates next month.

    What comes next?

    In the coming days, eyes will be on a moving average crossover for Cardano (ADA). A golden cross will form if the 50-day SMA crosses above the 200-day SMA, or a death cross otherwise.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 08/11/2025 - 14:03
    Cardano Rockets 18,261% in Liquidation Imbalance as Price Eyes $0.90
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    Cardano last witnessed a golden cross in November 2024, coinciding with a 300% price increase. ADA rose from $0.325 in early November 2024 to reach $1.32 on Dec. 3 of the same year, marking a 312% increase.

    The market will be watching to see if history will repeat itself in the event of a bullish golden cross. If the market follows a similar pattern, a 312% surge from the current price of $0.79 would produce a target of $3.25.

    Cardano printed a double bottom on its daily chart by touching $0.51 twice on April 7 and June 22, which bolstered bulls, with the ADA price reaching $0.935 on July 21. If bullish momentum returns, Cardano might eye a move toward $1.

    #Cardano News #Cardano Price Prediction #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 12, 2025 - 14:22
    Cardano Bulls in Distress as 3,598% Liquidation Imbalance Signal Reversal Occurs
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Aug 12, 2025 - 13:51
    Binance Goes Zero Fee on XRP, ADA, BNB Pairs: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Remittix Announces Beta Web3 Wallet Launch Date, Presale Passes $18.7M With CEX Listings Soon To Be Announced
    Gate Powers the Token of Love Music Festival, Featuring Decrypt, Co-Creating a New Ecosystem Where Web3 Meets Mainstream Culture
    FLOKI’s Valhalla MMORPG Storms U.S. Television With 60-Day National Commercial Blitz
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Nears Key Golden Cross Formation in Matter of Days
    Cardano Bulls in Distress as 3,598% Liquidation Imbalance Signal Reversal Occurs
    Binance Goes Zero Fee on XRP, ADA, BNB Pairs: Details
    Show all