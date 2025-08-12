Is It Too Late to Buy XRP? Bollinger Bands May Have Answer

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

How bullish is XRP right now? Is it already too late to buy with the price tag sitting well over $3? That is just a slice of what is running through the heads of people who have been in deep since the early days, as well as those who watched the 2025 rally from the sidelines — now a 700% climb from where it began.

Questions like this can lead to a lot of different responses, but there are technical ways to get rid of all the guesswork. And there are few tools as time-tested in spotting strength or weakness as the Bollinger Bands.

On the daily chart, XRP is trading near $3.18, keeping a comfortable grip above the midband at $3.10. That level might not seem like a big deal, but it is actually a pretty important line to watch.

It often marks the point where a trend either continues to go strong or lose steam. The recent dip to $2.84 touched the lower band, and the subsequent rebound has kept XRP in the upper half of its range, which suggests that buyers are keeping up the pace.

Key point

The next thing to watch is the upper band at $3.36. If the price closes above it with conviction, we could retest August's high of $3.60, with $3.80 as the next target. If you zoom out to the weekly view, you will see that the picture does not lose any of its shine.

The XRP price is doing quite well, holding well above $2.48 — a level that has been a ceiling and a floor in previous cycles — and has not looked back since breaking out of its long summer consolidation.

At the moment, we are using $2.80-$2.85 as a sort of first safety net, with $2.50 deeper down. As long as they stay intact and volume kicks in on an upper band push, there is still a good chance of seeing new highs before the end of the month.