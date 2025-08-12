DOGE Price Prediction for August 12

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Neither buyers nor sellers are dominating today, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 2.23%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is looking bullish as it is about to break the local resistance of $0.2279.

If it happens, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.23 mark and above.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the picture is less bullish. The price of the meme coin is far from the support and resistance level, which means sideways trading is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The rate of DOGE is within the previous candle, confirming the absence of buyers and sellers' strength. All in all, traders may expect consolidation in the range of $0.22-$0.25 until the end of the month.

DOGE is trading at $0.2274 at press time.