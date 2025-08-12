Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for August 12

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 12/08/2025 - 15:52
    Has correction of DOGE finished yet?
    Neither buyers nor sellers are dominating today, according to CoinStats.

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest losers today, falling by 2.23%.

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is looking bullish as it is about to break the local resistance of $0.2279. 

    If it happens, the upward move is likely to continue to the $0.23 mark and above.

    On the longer time frame, the picture is less bullish. The price of the meme coin is far from the support and resistance level, which means sideways trading is the most likely scenario until the end of the week.

    From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The rate of DOGE is within the previous candle, confirming the absence of buyers and sellers' strength. All in all, traders may expect consolidation in the range of $0.22-$0.25 until the end of the month.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2274 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
