Three Key Reasons Why ETH Just Hit $4,400

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Ethereum, the flagship alternative cryptocurrency, is on a tear, surpassing the key $4,400 level for the first time since December 2021.

The red-hot altcoin is currently changing hands at $4,445 on the Bitstamp exchange.

It is now up by 20% during this month after surging by a whopping 49% in July.

Monster ETF inflows

The most recent surge comes after Ethereum exchange-traded funds (ETFs) topped $1 billion in one-day inflows for the first time on Monday, marking a milestone for the products that officially began trading a little over a year ago.

Advertisement

Notably, Ethereum ETFs now consistently outperform their Bitcoin counterparts, which was unthinkable just a month ago.

The products initially suffered from underwhelming outflows, with some commentators even viewing them as a flop, but they are now enjoying a revival due to strong institutional interest.

Strong corporate adoption

Ethereum is also rallying due to strong corporate adoption, with some companies copying the extremely successful playbook pioneered by Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy).

The key companies that are driving Ethereum's corporate adoption include Tom Lee's BitMine Immersion Technologies and Joe Lubin's SharpLink Gaming.

Stablecoin dominance

Ethereum, of course, also remains the leading chain for stablecoin issuance. The chain accounts for roughly 55% of the entire stablecoin liquidity.

As noted by cryptocurrency analyst Miles Deutscher, Ethereum saw eight times more stablecoin inflows than any other cryptocurrency over the past 24 hours.

Ethereum saw 8x more stablecoin inflows than any other chain in the past 24h.



That’s $335.5M more than the nearest chain.



Attention goes where liquidity flows.



My #1 focus is on ETH betas/DeFi/RWA right now. pic.twitter.com/HozoMsppnq — Miles Deutscher (@milesdeutscher) August 12, 2025

"That’s $335.5 million more than the nearest chain. Attention goes where liquidity flows," the analyst added.