    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Great Depression Forecast Rejected As CPI Report Comes In

    By Yuri Molchan
    Tue, 12/08/2025 - 13:49
    Robert Kiyosaki's gloomy prediction rejected by fresh bullish data release
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    ProCap CEO and VC investor Anthony Pompliano (also known within the X financial community as Pomp) has taken to his X account to comment on the just-released inflation report — the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

    CPI comes in low, Kiyosaki's gloomy forecast opposed

    The CPI has come out slightly below analysts' expectations — 2.7% versus 2.8%. This may indicate that in September, the Federal Reserve will finally agree to reduce the interest rate, something many financial experts, traders and even U.S. President Trump have been longing for recently.

    Based on this development, Anthony Pompliano addressed the pessimists who “promised us a Great Depression and empty shelves.” Instead of that, Pomp said, “we got all-time highs and an economic boom.”

    One of the most vocal advocates of a new Great Depression coming soon is the author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book, investor and financial guru Robert Kiyosaki. Notably, just like Pompliano, he is a vocal Bitcoin advocate. However, their takes on the state of the American economy and predictions regarding its near future are totally different.

    Kiyosaki predicts Great Depression to return

    Last week, Kiyosaki published yet another X post, where he predicted a new Great Depression coming soon to the U.S. He stated that the bond and stock markets will be the first to collapse in a market crash that is looming, also reminding readers that the Moody’s agency has downgraded U.S. bonds.

    The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author revealed that Asian traders are buying gold, and he himself has always considered stocks and bonds to be unreliable, preferring Bitcoin, physical gold, silver, oil and cattle. He even owns silver and gold mines. All of these assets, particularly, gold, silver and BTC, are going to make him rich when a new Great Depression arrives, Kiyosaki anticipates.

    #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin #Anthony Pompliano
    Advertisement

