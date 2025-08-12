'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author's Great Depression Forecast Rejected As CPI Report Comes In

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

ProCap CEO and VC investor Anthony Pompliano (also known within the X financial community as Pomp) has taken to his X account to comment on the just-released inflation report — the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

CPI comes in low, Kiyosaki's gloomy forecast opposed

The CPI has come out slightly below analysts' expectations — 2.7% versus 2.8%. This may indicate that in September, the Federal Reserve will finally agree to reduce the interest rate, something many financial experts, traders and even U.S. President Trump have been longing for recently.

Based on this development, Anthony Pompliano addressed the pessimists who “promised us a Great Depression and empty shelves.” Instead of that, Pomp said, “we got all-time highs and an economic boom.”

The pessimists promised us a Great Depression and empty shelves, but instead we got all-time highs and an economic boom.



August 12, 2025

One of the most vocal advocates of a new Great Depression coming soon is the author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book, investor and financial guru Robert Kiyosaki. Notably, just like Pompliano, he is a vocal Bitcoin advocate. However, their takes on the state of the American economy and predictions regarding its near future are totally different.

Kiyosaki predicts Great Depression to return

Last week, Kiyosaki published yet another X post, where he predicted a new Great Depression coming soon to the U.S. He stated that the bond and stock markets will be the first to collapse in a market crash that is looming, also reminding readers that the Moody’s agency has downgraded U.S. bonds.

Financial Planners lie when they sat “Bonds are safe.” There is nothing safe in a market crash.



The commercial real estate market is crashing.



Moodys down graded US bonds.



Asians buying gold.



No one is showing up to buy bonds.



I’ve been buying real gold, silver, and… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) August 7, 2025

The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author revealed that Asian traders are buying gold, and he himself has always considered stocks and bonds to be unreliable, preferring Bitcoin, physical gold, silver, oil and cattle. He even owns silver and gold mines. All of these assets, particularly, gold, silver and BTC, are going to make him rich when a new Great Depression arrives, Kiyosaki anticipates.