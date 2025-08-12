What's Next? Coinbase CEO Hints at Following DEX Trading Launch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major crypto exchange Coinbase has entered a new era with DEX (decentralized) trading now integrated directly into the Coinbase app. Through the move, users will be able to trade millions of on-chain assets directly in the crypto exchange's app.

At launch, users will be able to trade a growing list of Base-native tokens, including assets from such projects such as Virtuals AI Agents, Reserve Protocol DTFs, SoSo Value Indices, Auki Labs and Super Champs within the Coinbase app.

The recent move has no doubt boosted volumes on Base, with a Base developer drawing attention to more than $2 billion in daily DEX volumes on the Coinbase layer-2 network.

According to Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, this may be the start, as the newly launched DEX trading only caters to 1% of users of the Coinbase app. The Coinbase CEO was reacting to a surge in DEX volumes on the Base network.

DEX trading rolled out to 1% in the Coinbase app - still early. Will ultimately support every chain our customers want. https://t.co/1yEbzCqsFQ — Brian Armstrong (@brian_armstrong) August 12, 2025

More to come?

DEX (decentralized) trading is now available straight from the Coinbase app. The trading feature routes orders through 0x and 1inch to gain access to liquidity on Uniswap, Aerodrome and other DEXes.

However, this feature was only rolled out to U.S. users, except in New York State, and on the Base network, with plans to support more markets and networks in the near future.

Going forward, Coinbase says it will gradually expand offerings to support a broader range of Base assets.

Coinbase also highlighted plans to expand DEX support to include additional networks, beginning with Solana and expanding trading to more countries.