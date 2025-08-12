Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) up 218% in 48 Hours of Extaordinary Whale Activity

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 12/08/2025 - 13:46
    Shiba Inu coin (SHIB) whales buying dip, inside is 218% on-chain proof
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) up 218% in 48 Hours of Extaordinary Whale Activity
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has just experienced one of its most intense periods of whale activity in weeks, with large transaction volumes surging by 218% over the course of just two days. According to data from IntoTheBlock, the figure climbed from $17.43 million on Aug. 10 to $38.09 million on Aug. 11.

    Advertisement

    What makes this even more intriguing is that the price did not rise at the same time, which often suggests that larger forces are at play.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/12/2025 - 09:37
    Shiba Inu Top Developer Breaks Silence on LEASH Supply Boom
    ByGodfrey Benjamin

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CTO Reacts to SEC's Post-Lawsuit Statements
    Ether ETFs Top $1 Billion in Inflows for the First Time
    XRP: Move That Opens $5, Dogecoin (DOGE): Worst Pattern in 2025? Ethereum (ETH): Secret Price Danger
    900,000,000 XRP Scooped in 2 Days as Whales Take Control Ahead of ETF Launch

    Over the weekend, SHIB was priced at almost $0.000014. However, by Monday it had fallen to around $0.000013. But that did not stop whales from moving loads of tokens. 

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Source: IntoTheBlock

    In fact, this suggests that these were not quick profit grabs but possibly shifts into long-term storage or large holders setting themselves up for a later play. Action of this kind often occurs before other parts of the market become aware of it.

    What about Shiba Inu (SHIB) price?

    On the short-term chart, SHIB has been drifting lower since reaching $0.00001390 at the beginning of August, hitting lows near $0.00001260 today. Currently, it is around $0.00001280, an area that has acted as a turning point before. 

    If whale activity remains high and this level is maintained, we could see an attempt to rise back toward $0.00001350. However, if it breaks, the deeper dip could be unavoidable.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Tue, 08/12/2025 - 08:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Rockets off $0.000012: $0.000014 in Sight?
    ByArman Shirinyan

    Shiba Inu coin whales are clearly on the move and not chasing price spikes. This usually indicates that they are planning something in the longer term, such as accumulation ahead of a push or repositioning before volatility kicks in.

    Either way, the past 48 hours have put SHIB back on the radar, and history shows that the market does not ignore these kinds of moves for long.

    #SHIB #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News #Shiba Inu
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Aug 12, 2025 - 13:31
    Binance Swallows $64,000,000 in Ethereum (ETH): Details
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Aug 12, 2025 - 12:49
    Crypto 'Bubble' to Rise Another 400%, Predicts Henrik Zeberg
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Remittix Announces Beta Web3 Wallet Launch Date, Presale Passes $18.7M With CEX Listings Soon To Be Announced
    Gate Powers the Token of Love Music Festival, Featuring Decrypt, Co-Creating a New Ecosystem Where Web3 Meets Mainstream Culture
    FLOKI’s Valhalla MMORPG Storms U.S. Television With 60-Day National Commercial Blitz
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) up 218% in 48 Hours of Extaordinary Whale Activity
    Binance Swallows $64,000,000 in Ethereum (ETH): Details
    Crypto 'Bubble' to Rise Another 400%, Predicts Henrik Zeberg
    Show all