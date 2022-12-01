Morgan Stanley CEO Doesn’t Think Crypto Is a Fad

Thu, 12/01/2022 - 19:08
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman sees no intrinsic value in cryptocurrencies
Morgan Stanley CEO Doesn’t Think Crypto Is a Fad
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

During his Thursday appearance at a Reuters conference in New York, Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman said that he didn’t view cryptocurrencies as a fad. He is convinced that cryptocurrencies are here to stay. 

At the same time, Gorman says that he cannot put an intrinsic value on the fledgling asset. 

Gorman added that he generally doesn’t like investing in things that have such a wide range of outcomes.

In a September interview with CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Gorman said that crypto was a speculative asset “by definition.” He mentioned that he didn’t view it as a new form of store of value. 

Back then, Gorman also confirmed that he didn’t own any crypto, adding that he was glad that he didn’t buy Bitcoin at $60,000. 

Related
Ethereum Ropsten Testnet Shutting Down, Here's What You Need to Know

He opined that a lot of investors got caught up in the hype, comparing the recent crypto craze to the dot-com bubble in the late 90s. 

Morgan Stanley has invested millions of dollars into the shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. In fact, as of the end of 2021, it owned more GBTC shares than Ark Invest. 

In a recent report, the New York-based banking giant compared Bitcoin to Tesla.

#Morgan Stanley News #Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image Mike Novogratz Says SBF Should Be Locked Up
12/01/2022 - 16:25
Mike Novogratz Says SBF Should Be Locked Up
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image New SHIB Whale Born as This Wallet Gets 1.2 Trillion Shiba Inu
12/01/2022 - 15:44
New SHIB Whale Born as This Wallet Gets 1.2 Trillion Shiba Inu
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Ethereum Ropsten Testnet Shutting Down, Here's What You Need to Know
12/01/2022 - 15:29
Ethereum Ropsten Testnet Shutting Down, Here's What You Need to Know
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide