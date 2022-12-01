Ethereum Ropsten Testnet Shutting Down, Here's What You Need to Know

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ethereum Core developer Tim Beiko has reiterated that the Ethereum testnet Ropsten is shutting down. According to an announcement published on the official Ethereum website, the Ropsten network will be shut down in the coming weeks.

This follows a gradual sunsetting over the past few months in which infrastructure providers gradually stopped supporting the network and validator participation rates have been steadily declining.

The great bulk of the remaining validator nodes will be shut down between Dec. 15 and 31, 2022. After that, Ropsten will no longer be supported by the client team, the testing team or the infrastructure team.

The release states that Rinkeby, which will remain operational until mid-2023 to provide users and application developers with the time to move to either Goerli or Sepolia, would be the next testnet to ride off into the sunset.

The Rinkeby testnet is not considered to support future network upgrades, nor will it be a feature-equivalent replica of the Ethereum mainnet anymore.

Casa adds Ethereum support

Casa, a popular Bitcoin self-custody firm, is adding Ethereum support to its platform, which some may find surprising because it is perceived as a purely Bitcoin-inclined firm. According to the company, a revamped version of the Casa app will debut in January.

In other news, Phantom, a noncustodial wallet and originally a Solana-native product, is now launching on Ethereum to allow a large user base across Web3 to interact with NFTs and decentralized applications.

At the time of publication, Ethereum's ETH was changing hands at $1,277, up 1% in the last 24 hours.