Moralis Releases Powerful SDK to Amp Up Metaverse Development Process

Backend development platform for blockchain apps and solutions, Moralis, has announced the release of its own Software Development Kit designed for simplification of the development process of Web3 games and metaverses. The SDK has a built-in leading game development environment, Unity, that allows developers to easily implement Web3 in their applications.

Moralis Development Kit

According to the company’s data, more than 65,000 teams are already using Moralis to service their Web3 application. Moralis allows a significant speed-up in the development process by 10 times.

The development kit has already been tested by early adopters and found great success among developers like Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwan and SuperFarm co-founder Ellion Wainman. The company’s main goal is to create conditions in which developers can focus on creating dApps without spending too much time on infrastructure development.

As we said, we're ready when you're ready!



Moralis integrates some of the best #blockchain ⛓️#mainnets ready to support your #dApp deployment!



☑️Ethereum

☑️Polygon

☑️Binance Smart Chain

☑️Avalanche

☑️Fantom



Need to know what's best for your dApp?

Ask 👉https://t.co/RDUFuiviui pic.twitter.com/V1Ln6T8EFA December 21, 2021

While the Metaverse industry remains relatively young, it has already become one of the greatest tools for virtual interactions between individuals. Metaverse enables online meetings between fans and gamers, allowing artists to earn money for their work in the digital space.

Amping up the metaverse development

With the smoothing of the Web3 development process, the industry will be able to take a great step in the evolution of Metaverse as a concept. Moralis has already gained its share of experience in servicing Web3 applications and blockchain projects, which is why it is embracing all of its achievements in the form of the newly released Metaverse SDK.

Unity game engine will allow the cross-platform integration of SDK, which will allow developers to build Metaverse applications with the support of all of Moralis’ chains and full functionality on various gaming platforms, including the web, Windows, Mac OS, Xbox, Playstation and others.