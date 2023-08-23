Modular Blockchain Dymension Launches Testnet for Its RollApps: Details

The first-ever public incentivized testnet program by Dymension is set to allow developers to interact with various virtual machines without leaving a single indexing ecosystem. From its onset, the protocol supports native integrations with next-gen blockchains Celestia and Avail.

Modular network Dymension announces the start of an incentivized testnet

Starting from the last week of August 2023, Dymension blockchain invites all developers to take part in its incentivized testnet program. Stress tests for Roller, a command line interface tool designed to simplify deployment of application-specific rollups known as RollApps, is in focus for the initiative.

The first network in history with permissionless IBC Rollups 💈is now LIVE



Read the details



tl;dr 🧵 👇 pic.twitter.com/c3V06y5WyK — Dymension (@dymension) August 22, 2023

Seamlessly compatible with with data availability networks Celestia and Avail, the testnet will allow the creation of RollApps using customizable virtual machines of various types, including the likes of Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM).

Developer-testers can easily interact with the different RollApps via Portal, Dymension's first graphic interface for users. Portal broadcasts various statistics about the ecosystem and enables users to get connected with MetaMask via the IBC communication protocol.

Prior to starting the incentivizet testnet, Dymension team organized a closed devnet for early contributors. Within the framework of this devnet, more than 500 RollApps were deployed and activated. Each one was connected to IBC via the Dymension Hub.

The design of Dymension Hub allows the entire blockchain to accomplish a 0.2 second block time and super-fast transaction execution while retaining a competitive level of security and privacy.

Dymension is going to add support for Ethereum (ETH), Cosmos (ATOM)

Following the testing of the protocol's opportunities on Celestia and Avail, the Dymension ecosystem will expand to mainstream blockchain networks, including Ethereum (ETH) and Cosmos (ATOM).

As covered by U.Today previously, in February 2023, the protocol secured over $6.7 million in a funding round backed by industry heavyweights.

The round saw participation by Big Brain Holdings and Stratos, while Shalom Meckenzie of DraftKings and DAO Matchbox also supported Dymension in its fundraising efforts.