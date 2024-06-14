Advertisement
AD

    MicroStrategy's Notes Offering to Buy Bitcoin Sees Surprising Twist

    Advertisement
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Unexpected twist in MicroStrategy's notes offering to buy Bitcoin unveiled, along with intriguing pricing details
    Fri, 14/06/2024 - 13:49
    MicroStrategy's Notes Offering to Buy Bitcoin Sees Surprising Twist
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    MicroStrategy, the business intelligence firm led by Michael Saylor, has announced the pricing of its latest debt offering. Per a new press release, the company plans to raise $700 million through the issuance of convertible senior notes due in 2032, with the purpose for purchasing additional Bitcoin and covering general corporate expenses. 

    Advertisement

    This move follows a previous announcement aimed at raising $500 million, indicating what may be strong investor demand that has allowed MicroStrategy to upsize the offering.

    Related
    Thu, 06/13/2024 - 12:09
    MicroStrategy Announces Big New Debt Offering to Increase Its Bitcoin (BTC) Bet
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    MicroStrategy's Notes Offering to Buy Bitcoin Sees Surprising Twist
    MicroStrategy's Notes Offering to Buy Bitcoin Sees Surprising Twist
    Dogecoin Nears Major Test Before 45 Billion DOGE Support
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Pain and Pump for Bitcoin Price
    JPMorgan Issues Major Bitcoin Warning as BTC Price Plunges

    The convertible notes will bear an interest rate of 2.25% per annum, payable semi-annually on June 15 and Dec. 15, starting Dec. 15, 2024. They will mature on June 15, 2032, unless repurchased, redeemed or converted earlier. 

    MicroStrategy retains the option to redeem the notes for cash after June 20, 2029, under specific conditions, provided the company’s class A common stock meets certain price thresholds.

    Investors will have the option to convert the notes into cash, shares of MicroStrategy’s class A common stock or a combination of both. The initial conversion rate is set at approximately 0.4894 MSTR shares per $1,000 principal amount of notes, translating to an initial conversion price of about $2,043.32 per share. This price represents a 35% premium over the company's recent stock price.

    Related
    Fri, 06/14/2024 - 08:38
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Pain and Pump for Bitcoin Price
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    MicroStrategy estimates net proceeds from the offering to be around $687.8 million, or up to $786 million if the initial purchasers exercise their option to buy additional notes. The sale will be conducted privately only to qualified institutional investors.

    #Bitcoin #Bitcoin News #MicroStrategy #MicroStrategy News #Michael Saylor
    About the author
    article image
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

    related image Toncoin (TON) Addresses in Profit Hit 100% Amid 245% Large Transaction Jump
    Jun 14, 2024 - 13:44
    Toncoin (TON) Addresses in Profit Hit 100% Amid 245% Large Transaction Jump
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    related image Michael Saylor's Epic Bitcoin Prediction: $8 Million Target Decoded
    Jun 14, 2024 - 13:44
    Michael Saylor's Epic Bitcoin Prediction: $8 Million Target Decoded
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    related image Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Struggling Now
    Jun 14, 2024 - 13:44
    Key Reason Why Bitcoin (BTC) Is Struggling Now
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Stage Raises $2.4M to Revolutionize the Future of Music
    Get Ready for the iGaming and TECH Summer Run-Off on Strava
    FINNOVEX South Africa 2024: Empowering the Financial Renaissance
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    MicroStrategy's Notes Offering to Buy Bitcoin Sees Surprising Twist
    Toncoin (TON) Addresses in Profit Hit 100% Amid 245% Large Transaction Jump
    Michael Saylor's Epic Bitcoin Prediction: $8 Million Target Decoded
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD