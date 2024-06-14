Advertisement
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Pain and Pump for Bitcoin Price

    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Peter Brandt predicts short-term pain but long-term gain for Bitcoin
    Fri, 14/06/2024 - 8:38
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Predicts Pain and Pump for Bitcoin Price
    Popular trader Peter Brandt has shared his latest outlook on the Bitcoin (BTC) price chart, predicting both a potential dump and pump for the major cryptocurrency. According to him, Bitcoin's current price movements suggest an imminent decline before what could be a significant recovery. Chart analysis suggests that if the BTC price breaks through the $65,000 mark, it could fall further to $60,000. A drop below $60,000 could take the price as low as $48,000.

    The analysis comes as Bitcoin has struggled to hold onto its previous highs, falling 3.86% this week to around $66,000. The cryptocurrency has not hit a new high in 91 days, contributing to bearish sentiment among market participants.

    Despite the short-term bearish outlook, Brandt also identifies a potential for growth. His chart includes a note about a "pump," a term he has used before to describe the rebound phase in Bitcoin's price cycles. Earlier this year, when Bitcoin was trading at $42,300, Brandt highlighted the pattern of a "Hump with a Slump then a Pump and a Dump," noting that such movements are common in bull runs.

    According to Brandt, this pattern separates inexperienced traders, who buy during the "pump" phase only to sell at a loss during the "dump," from seasoned investors who understand the cyclical nature of crypto. He believes these patterns are essential to maintaining a healthy bullish trend.

    Currently, Brandt sees a similar scenario, where Bitcoin could experience a significant dump, followed by a strong pump starting around the $60,000 level.

    About the author
    Gamza Khanzadaev

    Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

    Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

    He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

