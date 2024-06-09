Advertisement
AD

    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Makes Bitcoin 'Satoshi' Statement: Details

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Bitcoin trading at $69,711, up almost 161% yearly
    Sun, 9/06/2024 - 14:58
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Makes Bitcoin 'Satoshi' Statement: Details
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Michael Saylor, the chairman of MicroStrategy and a prominent advocate for Bitcoin, recently made a compelling statement about the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin, Satoshi Nakamoto.

    Advertisement

    In a tweet, Saylor invoked the spirit of Satoshi, declaring that "Satoshi started a fire in cyberspace."

    Speaking metaphorically, Saylor describes Satoshi's creation of Bitcoin as starting a "fire in cyberspace," highlighting the revolutionary impact of this digital asset on the world.

    Satoshi Nakamoto, whose true identity remains a mystery, released the Bitcoin whitepaper in 2008 and mined the first block of the Bitcoin blockchain in 2009.

    Satoshi's vision was to create a decentralized, peer-to-peer electronic cash system that operates independently of central authorities. This vision has since evolved into a global phenomenon, with Bitcoin leading the charge in the cryptocurrency revolution.

    Related
    Tue, 05/21/2024 - 15:01
    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Reacts as Bitcoin (BTC) Price Hits $71,000
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    The "fire" Saylor refers to might mean the spark of innovation that has ignited a global movement toward decentralized finance. Satoshi's Bitcoin creation has undoubtedly ignited a transformative force in the digital world, reshaping how we think about money, value and decentralization.

    Bitcoin price action

    Bitcoin climbed in the past week to within 2.5% of the all-time high of $73,798 set in mid-March fueled by rising demand for exchange-traded funds (ETFs). At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded at $69,711, up almost 161% yearly.

    This year's boom accelerated after the Securities and Exchange Commission allowed ETFs that invest directly in Bitcoin in January. In May, the regulator took a step toward authorizing comparable spot Ethereum ETFs.

    Related
    Tue, 05/14/2024 - 14:51
    Michael Saylor Ejects 'Bitcoin Money' Message Amid Market Dip
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    As Bitcoin weighs its next price move, Ali, a crypto analyst, noted that it is anchored in a strong support zone between $69,380 and $67,350. This is where 1.97 million addresses acquired 964,000 BTC, and holding this level might be crucial for BTC to sustain its upward momentum.

    In a bullish undertone, Ali reported that approximately 22,647 BTC, worth over $1.57 billion, were recently withdrawn from crypto exchanges.

    #Michael Saylor #Bitcoin #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image XRP Price Prediction for June 9
    Jun 09, 2024 - 14:52
    XRP Price Prediction for June 9
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    related image Polkadot (DOT) Price: Rebound Soon?
    Jun 09, 2024 - 14:52
    Polkadot (DOT) Price: Rebound Soon?
    Dan BurginDan Burgin
    related image SHIB Price Prediction for June 9
    Jun 09, 2024 - 14:52
    SHIB Price Prediction for June 9
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Supermoon, OORT, Ammocrypt, & Sunrise Hosted 1,000+ Founders, Builders, Investors during Consensus 2024
    BEVM Visionary Builders (BVB) Program Launches a 60 Million Ecosystem Incentives Program
    B2BinPay v20 – Boosted Capabilities with TRX Staking and Expanded Blockchain Support
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    MicroStrategy's Michael Saylor Makes Bitcoin 'Satoshi' Statement: Details
    XRP Price Prediction for June 9
    Polkadot (DOT) Price: Rebound Soon?
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD