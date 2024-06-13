Advertisement
    MicroStrategy Announces Big New Debt Offering to Increase Its Bitcoin (BTC) Bet

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Renowned corporate Bitcoin investor announced another debt offering to raise half-billion dollars to buy more BTC
    Thu, 13/06/2024 - 12:09
    Contents
    MicroStrategy business intelligence giant, founded and run by Michael Saylor, has announced yet another debt offering to raise funds by selling MSTR to investors. The goal is to raise a whopping $500 million.

    Knowing the company’s strategy focused on Bitcoin, the community expects this half a billion U.S. dollars to be spent on another massive BTC chunk soon. The press release confirms these expectations by stating outright that the proceeds from the sale of these notes will be used for buying additional Bitcoin.

    Another MicroStrategy Bitcoin bet

    The X post announcing the new fundraising round through selling convertible senior notes was published by Michael Saylor today.

    The press release stated that the company intends to offer $500 million convertible senior notes, due in 2032, in a private offering to institutional buyers under the Securities Act of 1933.

    The offering expects purchasers to decide to buy these notes within two weeks, which will include the date on which these notes are first issued. Interest on those obligations will be paid on June 15 and December 15 each year. According to the press release, MicroStrategy may redeem all or any portion of these senior notes for cash.

    The document also confirms that the raised $500 million will be used for purchasing more Bitcoin and also for general corporate purposes. As of May 1, the company already owns 214,400 BTC evaluated at $7.538 billion.

    Another public company follows suit

    In March this year, MicroStrategy already made a similar security offering to raise $525 million to buy additional Bitcoin with.

    As reported by U.Today, earlier this week, news was spread about another public company beginning to stack Sats – a common expression within the crypto community meaning to buy and hodl BTC. Sat, from the Bitcoin creator's name Satoshi, represents 0.00000001 Bitcoin.

    This company is DeFi Technologies. Following the example of MicroStrategy, it has made its first Bitcoin purchase, adding 110 BTC to its Bitcoin Treasury. This amount of the world’s flagship cryptocurrency is valued at an impressive $7.7 million.

    At the time of this writing, Bitcoin is changing hands at $67,811 after a nearly 3% decline in the past 24 hours.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
