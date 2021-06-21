PointPay PointPay

MicroStrategy Now Holds Over 105,000 Bitcoins After Buying Another 13,005 BTC

News
Mon, 06/21/2021 - 12:10
article image
Yuri Molchan
MicroStrategy has just acquired more BTC, now holding over 105,000 Bitcoins
MicroStrategy Now Holds Over 105,000 Bitcoins After Buying Another 13,005 BTC
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

According to the recent tweet of CEO Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy business software maker has just purchased another stash of Bitcoin and now it holds more than 105,000 BTC.

This is equal to a staggering $3,415,818,000.

Related
China’s Central Bank Forbids Banks and Payment Providers to Deal with Crypto-Related Businesses

Now, the company has bought another 13,005 BTC, spending $489 million in cash at an average price of $37,617 per coin.

8220_0
Image via Twitter

As reported by U.Today earlier, on June 7, the company offered senior secured notes worth $400 million to investors, planning to invest the raised debt in Bitcoin.

However, later on, MicroStrategy increased its offering to half-a-billion dollars.

Now, that Bitcoin has plunged to the levels not seen for three weeks, the company has bought the BTC dip.

Early today, the flagship cryptocurrency dropped from the $35,000 level first to the $33,900 and then down to the $32,700 zone.

At the time of writing, BTC is changing hands at $32,389, as per the data provided by CoinMarketCap.

#Bitcoin News
article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

article image Asset Management Giant VanEck Files for Bitcoin Futures Mutual Fund
06/21/2021 - 16:45

Asset Management Giant VanEck Files for Bitcoin Futures Mutual Fund
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
article image Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz on Chinese Crackdown: "Will Take Some Time to Play Out"
06/21/2021 - 15:56

Bitcoin Bull Mike Novogratz on Chinese Crackdown: "Will Take Some Time to Play Out"
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
article image Dogecoin Tanks 71 Percent Since Elon Musk's "SNL" Debut, Reaches 60-Day Low
06/21/2021 - 15:34

Dogecoin Tanks 71 Percent Since Elon Musk's "SNL" Debut, Reaches 60-Day Low
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya