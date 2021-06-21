MicroStrategy Now Holds Over 105,000 Bitcoins After Buying Another 13,005 BTC

MicroStrategy has just acquired more BTC, now holding over 105,000 Bitcoins

According to the recent tweet of CEO Michael Saylor, MicroStrategy business software maker has just purchased another stash of Bitcoin and now it holds more than 105,000 BTC.

This is equal to a staggering $3,415,818,000.

Now, the company has bought another 13,005 BTC, spending $489 million in cash at an average price of $37,617 per coin.

Image via Twitter

As reported by U.Today earlier, on June 7, the company offered senior secured notes worth $400 million to investors, planning to invest the raised debt in Bitcoin.

However, later on, MicroStrategy increased its offering to half-a-billion dollars.

Now, that Bitcoin has plunged to the levels not seen for three weeks, the company has bought the BTC dip.

Early today, the flagship cryptocurrency dropped from the $35,000 level first to the $33,900 and then down to the $32,700 zone.

At the time of writing, BTC is changing hands at $32,389, as per the data provided by CoinMarketCap.