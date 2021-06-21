PointPay PointPay

China’s Central Bank Forbids Banks and Payment Providers to Deal with Crypto-Related Businesses

News
Mon, 06/21/2021 - 10:18
article image
Yuri Molchan
Central Bank of China has ordered five banks and several payment firms, including Alipay, to deal with any crypto-related companies, including exchanges
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
According to Bloomberg Terminal and Chinese crypto journalist Colin Wu, the People’s Bank of China has talked to several major banks in the country and payment providing firms, requesting them to stop providing services to businesses related to digital currencies.

Image via Twitter

Chinese crypto ban getting worse still

The article shared by the Central Bank of China (PBOC) says that the governing financial institution has talked to five major banks in the country - Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, China Construction Bank, Postal Savings Bank of China, Industrial Bank – and Alipay regarding the issue of the hype that’s been building around cryptocurrencies this year.

The result of this talk was that the PBOC claimed that cryptocurrency trading is disrupting the usual financial and economic order in the country, raises risks of illegal funds transfers, money laundering and other unlawful activities.

Image via Twitter

No banking services, products for crypto companies in China now

The central bank top reps also added that thus cryptocurrencies are jeopardizing people’s safety in China.

From now on, banks have to strictly conduct KYC procedures and are forbidden to open accounts for crypto-trading firms. They must also refuse crypto-related businesses for trading, clearing and settlement.

This requirement of the PBOC goes also for other banks in China.

The aforementioned banks and companies have agreed not only to follow the received directions but to also increase investigation of crypto trading companies and clamp down on activities that help increase hype around virtual currencies in general and crypto trading in particular.

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

