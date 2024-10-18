Advertisement
    Michael Saylor Names Biggest Regret for Crypto Holders in Epic Bitcoin Post

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Saylor's message has subtle warning for crypto holders
    Fri, 18/10/2024 - 14:37
    Michael Saylor Names Biggest Regret for Crypto Holders in Epic Bitcoin Post
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    In a recent tweet, MicroStrategy chairman Michael Saylor highlighted what he believes might be the biggest regret for crypto holders in the future.“You are going to wish you had bought more Bitcoin,” Saylor wrote, warning cryptocurrency holders of the future regret they may feel if they do not act in the present. 

    Saylor's tweet resonated as many in the Bitcoin and broader crypto community shared this sentiment. His message was seemingly a warning to crypto holders: those who hesitated to buy or accumulate more may soon find themselves wishing they had acted sooner. 

    This sentiment is consistent with Saylor's long-held belief in Bitcoin's potential as a store of value and a hedge against inflation. His latest statement also underscores his unwavering confidence in Bitcoin's long-term prospects. 

    Michael Saylor Names Biggest Regret for Crypto Holders in Epic Bitcoin Post
    Key Reason for Bitcoin to Hit $220,000 "Very Soon" Shared by Max Keiser
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Skyrockets 11% in Hours: What's Driving Surge?
    Apple Should Buy $100 Billion of Bitcoin, MicroStrategy’s Saylor Says

    At the time of writing, BTC was up 1.22% in the last 24 hours to $67,803, and up 10.50% weekly. The largest cryptocurrency is currently down 8.07% from its all-time high of almost $74,000 attained in March.

    Saylor's belief in Bitcoin

    Under Saylor's leadership, MicroStrategy's Bitcoin acquisition totaled 252,220 BTC as of Sept. 20, 2024. The company began acquiring the cryptocurrency in 2020 as a way to hedge against inflation.

    Saylor is estimated to own about $1 billion in Bitcoin; about four years ago, the executive chairman of the largest public corporate holder of Bitcoin revealed in a tweet that he possessed 17,732 Bitcoin and had not sold any of the digital tokens.

    MicroStrategy shares have risen nearly 1,000% after the company began purchasing Bitcoin. Microstrategy Shares have continued to rise, with the premium on the value of Bitcoin holdings recently reaching a three-year high. Bitcoin has surged more than 500% since MicroStrategy began its acquisition.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

