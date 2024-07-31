Crucial Bitcoin 'Fix the Money' Tweet Published by Michael Saylor

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Michael Saylor, a prominent Bitcoin supporter and cofounder of the MicroStrategy business intelligence giant, has taken to his official handle on the X platform to make an important BTC statement.

"Fix the money. Fix the world"

Saylor shared an image with the map of the world, where most of the continents are marked in black, and under Africa, a girl is sitting in a swing, also drawn in black. “Fix the Money. Fix the World,” Michael Saylor tweeted as if suggesting that the way things work in the world at the moment is far from perfect because of fiat money and the ability of governments to print as much as they want of it. Saylor seems to be suggesting that once Bitcoin fixes the money, this would also “fix the world.”

Fix the Money. Fix the World. pic.twitter.com/LRwp5dN94d — Michael Saylor⚡️ (@saylor) July 31, 2024

On July 30, Saylor shared another tweet, a more positive one, also mentioning Bitcoin. He cited a CNBC news message, which stated that during the recent Bitcoin 2024 conference, many companies committed to buying Bitcoin and adding it to their balance sheets as a strategic treasury asset.

These companies - no particular names were given, though - will be following MicroStrategy’s playbook. This behemoth has been acquiring BTC since August 2020 and is now holding a gargantuan chunk of 226,331 Bitcoin valued at a whopping $7.5 billion.

Goldman Sachs CEO clarifies his Bitcoin stance

As reported earlier, the chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs, David Solomon, recently admitted that he believes Bitcoin might have a store-of-value case. He told that to the CNBC Squawk Box hosts’ team during the Olympics in Paris the other day.

However, in general, he still believes that BTC is a speculative asset.

Bitcoin strives to break out

Over the last 24 hours, the world’s largest digital currency in terms of market capitalization value, Bitcoin, was pushed down by approximately 6%, which made it lose the $70,000 mark and fall back to $65,785. That drastic decline was followed by less-than-1% growth, and currently Bitcoin is trading at $66,320.

The large plummet was caused by the U.S. government, moving more than $3 billion worth of BTC confiscated from the Silk Road illegal online marketplace founded by Ross Ulbricht in 2012. It closed a year later, with its founder arrested and now serving two consecutive life sentences in prison.