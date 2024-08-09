    Michael Saylor Makes Bitcoin Statement As BTC Reclaims $62,000 Briefly

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor reacts to Bitcoin rising over $62,000 briefly
    Fri, 9/08/2024 - 12:44
    
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Michael Saylor, the founder of the largest single Bitcoin corporate holder MicroStrategy, took to his handle of the X platform (widely famous as Twitter in the past) to share his comment on a price jump made by BTC on Thursday.

    Bitcoin briefly reclaims $62,000

    Between Thursday and early hours of Friday, the world’s leading cryptocurrency made a 9% leap upwards, reaching the $62,440 price level. This way, Bitcoin also demonstrated a roughly 25% over the past few days.

    That price surge was driven by a number of factors, which included an important victory of Ripple and XRP in court over the SEC. As the Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse stated that win was important not only for the company and XRP but for the global cryptocurrency space too.

    Today, however, Bitcoin made a 3.3% setback, falling hack into the $60,360 zone.

    Michael Saylor reacted to the Bitcoin brief surge above $62,000 by posting a Bitcoin-themed image and tweeting: “Solve the Puzzle with ₿itcoin.”

    About the author
    article image
    
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

