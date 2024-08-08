    Bitcoin ETFs Record Inflows as BTC Reclaims $57K

    Advertisement
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya
    Bitcoin ETFs are on a roll once again
    Thu, 8/08/2024 - 7:12
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Inflows as BTC Reclaims $57K
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Bitcoin exchange-traded funds recorded net inflows of $45.6 million on Wednesday. 

    Advertisement

    Unsurprisingly, BlackRock's IBIT is in the lead with $53 million worth of inflows. WisdomTree's ETF is in a distant second place with $10.5 million. 

    Grayscale's Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF comes in third place with $9.7 million.   

    HOT Stories
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgement
    Will Bitcoin (BTC) Drop More? Solana (SOL) Destroys Ethereum, Hits ATH, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Comeback Halted
    Ripple Ordered to Pay Massive Penalties: Details
    Here's How Many Bitcoins Saylor Holds

    These inflows were able to offset the $30.6 million worth of inflows recorded by Grayscale

    Meanwhile, Bitcoin is currency trading at $57,159, up 0.4% over the past 24 hours. 

    Earlier this month, the cryptocurrency endured a massive crash in tandem with global stock markets. On Aug. 5, it collapsed to $49,577, the lowest level since early February. 

    Related
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgement
    Thu, 08/08/2024 - 05:19
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgement
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    However, the cryptocurrency has managed to recover in a relatively short span of time. Despite its speedy recovery, the Bitcoin crash has once again undermined the narrative that the crypto king can possibly serve as a reliable store of value considering that it was acting like a typical risk asset. 

    Related
    Grayscale Updates Filing for Ethereum Mini Trust
    Wed, 05/22/2024 - 18:17
    Grayscale Updates Filing for Ethereum Mini Trust
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya

    On a positive note, Bitcoin ETF buyers barely budged during the recent sell-off. For instance, BlackRock's IBIT did not record any outflows during the recent market mayhem. This fact flies in the face of critics like financial commentator Peter Schiff, who recently predicted that ETF buyers would be the first to jump ship. 

    In the meantime, Bitcoin ETFs continue to gain more mainstream acceptance, with banking giant Morgan Stanley recently authorizing thousands of financial advisers to pitch these products to clients. 

    The launch of Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year propelled the leading cryptocurrency to its current all-time peak in March. Bitcoin is currently down 22% from its record high. 

    #Bitcoin News
    About the author
    article image
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Aug 8, 2024 - 8:02
    Shytoshi Kusama Excites SHIB Army with "Bullish and Cute" Tweet
    News
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Title news
    News
    Aug 8, 2024 - 5:19
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgement
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Aventus Supply Chain Solution Demonstrates Polkadot's Impact on Aviation Inudstry
    BloFin Announced as Diamond Sponsor for European Blockchain Convention 2024 in Barcelona
    LBank Awarded Best Cryptocurrency Exchange Bank 2024 by Global Business & Finance Magazine
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shytoshi Kusama Excites SHIB Army with "Bullish and Cute" Tweet
    Bitcoin ETFs Record Inflows as BTC Reclaims $57K
    Ripple CEO Reacts to Court's Final Judgement
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD