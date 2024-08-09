    Bitcoin (BTC) on Verge of $62,000

    article image
    Arman Shirinyan
    Bitcoin recovery continues with price of first cryptocurrency finally exceeding $62,000
    Fri, 9/08/2024 - 8:34
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Bitcoin has now surpassed the $60,000 mark and briefly touched $62,600 after increasing by 25% in just over three days. That value rise was surprising, especially in light of how poorly Bitcoin has been doing lately. The available data analysis shows that the market dynamics are getting better.

    Significant liquidity near $62,000 is shown in the order book heat map, indicating strong buy and sell interest at this time. Because of this, there might be some opposition to Bitcoin's continued growth. The $57,000 level, which is accompanied by a significant level of liquidity, may serve as a crucial support level if Bitcoin prices decline over the next few weeks.

    Article image
    Source: CoinGlass

    There has been a lot of talk about Bitcoin prices between $40,000 and $45,000, according to recent Santiment social volume data. Still, the conversation now centers on possible prices in the range of $70,000 to $75,000. Because the market might respond adversely to a rise in social volume, exercise caution and refrain from abusing leveraging tools.

    The Bitcoin market appears to be approaching a turning point overall despite the excitement surrounding the recent spike in prices. The increase in social volume in the significant liquidity zone may portend future gains.

    Any plans that investors may have though could be derailed by the recent spike in market volatility. Even though Bitcoin has performed well, it is still important to avoid making risky trades. Though it is not as big as the sell-off we saw a few days ago, there is undoubtedly new interest in the market once again.

    #Bitcoin
    About the author
    article image
    Arman Shirinyan

    Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

    Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

