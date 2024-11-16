Michael Saylor and NBA Legend Scottie Pippen Send Bullish Bitcoin Message to Community

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Former popular basketball player, member of the NBA Scottie Pippen has published a photo, in which he stands together with the vocal Bitcoin evangelist Michael Saylor.

Pippen tweeted: “The return of Michael and Scottie. Two BULLS bullish on #Bitcoin.”

The photo was likely taken at the Thailand Blockchain Week 2024 event that took place recently in Bangkok. Saylor and Pippen were among the visitors and keynote speakers. Popular Bitcoin podcaster Natalie Brunell was also there as she commented under the photo: “It was so nice to meet you Scottie.”

Advertisement

It was so nice to meet you Scottie ⚡️ — Natalie Brunell ⚡️ (@natbrunell) November 16, 2024

Earlier this year, Pippin garnered a lot of crypto community’s attention when he posted several tweets, saying that the mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto talked to him in his sleep, promising a new Bitcoin all-time high of $84,650 to arrive Nov. 5. In reality, Bitcoin showed slightly less bullish behavior but still soared to $70,200 on that day.

Three days ago, on Nov. 13, the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency skyrocketed to score its latest all-time high of $93,434. At the time of this writing, BTC is changing hands at $91,518 after 2.58% growth in the last 24 hours. As of late, Pippen has remained silent and not been making any more Bitcoin price predictions. Nor has he been saying that Satoshi has visited him in his dream again.

MicroStrategy co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor recently said during his CNBC visit that he would be surprised if Bitcoin did not hit $100,000 in November or December. He is actually planning a “Bitcoin $100,000” party, and he said it would most likely take place on New Year's Eve in his house.