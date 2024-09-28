'Bitcoin Bull Run Starts Monday,' Satoshi's Message to NBA Legend Says

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

One of the top NBA players in the past, Scottie Pippen, continues to attract ridicule by posting about Satoshi Nakamoto talking to him in his dream and passing secret knowledge about future Bitcoin price moves.

This time, Pippen again claimed that he received an insight from the mysterious Bitcoin creator.

"Bull run starts Monday"

In his tweet, Pippen wrote that he had a dream last night and “Satoshi showed up, holding a basketball.” According to the NBA player, the enigmatic Bitcoin creator kept his message “short and sweet” this time and he again revealed to Pippen that a Bitcoin bull run “starts on Monday.”

Pippen spilled the beans about the reason for this, allegedly given to him by Satoshi: “CZ is free.” After that, Satoshi told him to go and show up to basketball practice.

Advertisement

Had a dream last night. Satoshi Nakamoto showed up, holding a basketball. He kept it short and sweet: ‘CZ is free. Bull run starts Monday.’ Then he told me to grab the @Game5Ball and show up to practice. 🏀 #BeLikeSatoshi#BullishOnBitcoin #BullishOnBNB pic.twitter.com/RGfNRk7cQ8 — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) September 27, 2024

Among the comments to his tweets were those who wondered if it was the former NBA player himself who made that post: “This isn’t scottie posting. it’s a social media crypto team being opportunistic.”

As reported by U.Today, at the start of September, Scottie Pippen for the first time tweeted that Satoshi visited him in his dream and gave him the message that Bitcoin was to surge to $84,650 on Nov. 5.

Binance creator released from prison

On Sept. 27, a co-founder of the world’s largest exchange Binance and its former Chief Executive Changpeng Zhao, known within the community as simply CZ, was released after finishing his prison term.

He had got off lightly by spending in the cell only four months on charges of violating the U.S. securities laws and helping Binance high profile clients to launder money. Unlike CZ, the founder of the FTX exchange Sam Bankman-Fried has been sentenced to 25 years and the founder of the Silk Road darkweb marketplace Ross Ulbricht was given a double-life sentence.

Many in the crypto community are positive that the release of CZ from jail is likely to spark a bull run for Bitcoin and the whole crypto market. Founder of the CryptoQuant on-chain data company Ki Young Yu yesterday tweeted that CZ just needs to tweet “I’m back” and “the market will skyrocket.”

Besides, October is about to start, which is historically a bullish month and has received the name “Uptober” in the trading community.