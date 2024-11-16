Ex-Binance CZ's New Business Venture Suffers Hacker Attack

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Binance co-founder and its former glorious chief executive Changpeng Zhao (frequently famous as simply CZ) has spread the word that this morning he spotted a major problem with his new venture called “The Giggle Academy”.

CZ’s Giggle Academy account falls victim to hackers

CZ tweeted that the new project’s X account has been hacked and he is currently doing his best to get it restored.

The legendary ex-CEO of Binance revealed no particular details of what had happened. All he added to his message was a security warning for all Internet users to note: “Always use common sense when reading content from anywhere.”

Woke up to "Giggle Academy X account hacked". 😱



Woke up to "Giggle Academy X account hacked". 😱



Working on restoring it. Always use common sense when reading content from anywhere. 🙏 November 16, 2024

The crypto community wished him luck with sorting the hack out and restoring the X account. CZ reported no suspicious activity that could noticed on it. Frequently, Twitter accounts of celebrities and influencers are hacked and hijacked in order to promote various crypto scams.

Many commentators asked if the educational content of his new platform was “SAFU.”

CZ's last tweet on Friday before he reported the hack was a screen recording of the Giggle Academy app, which helps children learn English, maths, and blockchain for free starting at the age of four.

CZ makes important crypto statement this week

On Friday, Changpeng Zhao revisited a tweet that he published a year and sixteen days ago on November 1. In that tweet, he spoke about “a better form of money that helps billions,” meaning crypto. “Imagine being on the wrong side of history” about that, he tweeted back then.

On Friday, he addressed his millions of X followers, urging them to “be on the right side of history.” That tweet came out as the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency Bitcoin skyrocketed to reach a new historic peak of $93,434 a few days before that.