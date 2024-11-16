    Ex-Binance CZ's New Business Venture Suffers Hacker Attack

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Changpeng Zhao says his new project’s X account got hacked this morning
    Sat, 16/11/2024 - 8:38
    Ex-Binance CZ's New Business Venture Suffers Hacker Attack
    Binance co-founder and its former glorious chief executive Changpeng Zhao (frequently famous as simply CZ) has spread the word that this morning he spotted a major problem with his new venture called “The Giggle Academy”.

    CZ’s Giggle Academy account falls victim to hackers

    CZ tweeted that the new project’s X account has been hacked and he is currently doing his best to get it restored.

    The legendary ex-CEO of Binance revealed no particular details of what had happened. All he added to his message was a security warning for all Internet users to note: “Always use common sense when reading content from anywhere.”

    The crypto community wished him luck with sorting the hack out and restoring the X account. CZ reported no suspicious activity that could noticed on it. Frequently, Twitter accounts of celebrities and influencers are hacked and hijacked in order to promote various crypto scams.

    Many commentators asked if the educational content of his new platform was “SAFU.”

    CZ's last tweet on Friday before he reported the hack was a screen recording of the Giggle Academy app, which helps children learn English, maths, and blockchain for free starting at the age of four.

    CZ makes important crypto statement this week

    On Friday, Changpeng Zhao revisited a tweet that he published a year and sixteen days ago on November 1. In that tweet, he spoke about “a better form of money that helps billions,” meaning crypto. “Imagine being on the wrong side of history” about that, he tweeted back then.

    On Friday, he addressed his millions of X followers, urging them to “be on the right side of history.” That tweet came out as the world’s pioneer cryptocurrency Bitcoin skyrocketed to reach a new historic peak of $93,434 a few days before that.

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

