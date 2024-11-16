    Shytoshi Kusama Keeps SHIB Army Guessing About New Cryptic Tweet – Big Partnership Coming?

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    The Shiba Inu lead developer has published several bullish tweets as SHIB price has broken out overnight
    Sat, 16/11/2024 - 8:02
    Shytoshi Kusama Keeps SHIB Army Guessing About New Cryptic Tweet – Big Partnership Coming?
    Enigmatic SHIB lead famous throughout the crypto community under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has published a tweet to draw the SHIB army’s attention to the breakout of the Shiba Inu meme coin.

    He wrote laconically and emotionally, “LFGOOOOO!!!!” The SHIB army responded with a wave of enthusiastic comments, and many commentators expected the meme coins to soar to a new all-time high now.

    Over the past 24 hours, the second largest meme-themed cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization value, SHIB, has printed a massive rise, soaring by 13.82%. The coin touched on the $0.00002595 level on the peak of the green candle. By now, after a small rollback, the asset is changing hands at $0.00002558.

    Still, SHIB is trading almost 16% below its recent peak of $0.00003046, which was reached on November 12.

    Kusama's tweet leaves SHIB army wondering

    In another recent tweet, Kusama published an animated GIF from an anime cartoon, adding a reference to the Star Wars franchise. He stated: “If we lived in a galaxy far, far away, in a time long ago, all I could say right now is: THE FORCE IS WITH US.”

    A commentator asked Kusama if that was a hint about a new “internet breaking” partnership coming soon, the SHIB leader dodged the question and preferred to keep the community intrigued, saying: “I've learned to say less higher I go up the chain of command.”

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

