Shytoshi Kusama Keeps SHIB Army Guessing About New Cryptic Tweet – Big Partnership Coming?

Enigmatic SHIB lead famous throughout the crypto community under the pseudonym Shytoshi Kusama has published a tweet to draw the SHIB army’s attention to the breakout of the Shiba Inu meme coin.

He wrote laconically and emotionally, “LFGOOOOO!!!!” The SHIB army responded with a wave of enthusiastic comments, and many commentators expected the meme coins to soar to a new all-time high now.

#shib to 0,01? Lets go then — Shibholder (@Shibaholder__) November 16, 2024

Over the past 24 hours, the second largest meme-themed cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization value, SHIB, has printed a massive rise, soaring by 13.82%. The coin touched on the $0.00002595 level on the peak of the green candle. By now, after a small rollback, the asset is changing hands at $0.00002558.

Still, SHIB is trading almost 16% below its recent peak of $0.00003046, which was reached on November 12.

Kusama's tweet leaves SHIB army wondering

In another recent tweet, Kusama published an animated GIF from an anime cartoon, adding a reference to the Star Wars franchise. He stated: “If we lived in a galaxy far, far away, in a time long ago, all I could say right now is: THE FORCE IS WITH US.”

If we lived in a galaxy far, far away, in a time long ago, all I could say right now is:



THE FORCE IS WITH US. pic.twitter.com/IcKaX7xy6J — Shytoshi Kusama™ (@ShytoshiKusama) November 15, 2024

A commentator asked Kusama if that was a hint about a new “internet breaking” partnership coming soon, the SHIB leader dodged the question and preferred to keep the community intrigued, saying: “I've learned to say less higher I go up the chain of command.”