MicroStrategy’s Saylor Would Be “Surprised” if Bitcoin Fails to Hit $100,000 This Year

In a recent interview with CNBC, MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor predicted that the price of Bitcoin could reach $100,000 by the end of this year.

Saylor is convinced that Bitcoin is not going to revisit the $30,000 level. Instead, the leading cryptocurrency is going to surge higher in the near future.

"I'm planning the $100,000 party, and I'm thinking that it's probably going to be New Year's Eve at my house. So, I will be surprised if we don't go through $100,000 in November or December" he said.

The leading cryptocurrency dipped below the $87,000 level earlier this Friday after reaching a lifetime peak of $93,477 on Wednesday, according to CoinGecko data .

Polymarket bettors currently see only a 36% chance of Bitcoin hitting $100,000 this November.