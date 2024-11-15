    MicroStrategy’s Saylor Would Be “Surprised” if Bitcoin Fails to Hit $100,000 This Year

    Alex Dovbnya
    MicroStrategy's Saylor sees Bitcoin reaching $100,000 this year
    Fri, 15/11/2024 - 5:20
    MicroStrategy’s Saylor Would Be “Surprised” if Bitcoin Fails to Hit $100,000 This Year
    In a recent interview with CNBC, MicroStrategy co-founder Michael Saylor predicted that the price of Bitcoin could reach $100,000 by the end of this year. 

    Saylor is convinced that Bitcoin is not going to revisit the $30,000 level. Instead, the leading cryptocurrency is going to surge higher in the near future. 

    "I'm planning the $100,000 party, and I'm thinking that it's probably going to be New Year's Eve at my house. So, I will be surprised if we don't go through $100,000 in November or December" he said. 

    MicroStrategy’s Saylor Would Be “Surprised” if Bitcoin Fails to Hit $100,000 This Year
    Can Bitcoin (BTC) Reach $100,000 This Week? 136% Pepe (PEPE) Rally Makes Memes Look Like Jokes, Ethereum (ETH) Second Skyrocketing Incoming?
    XRP Hits New 2024 High Amid Gensler Resignation Rumors
    XRP Denies Death Cross as Price Suddenly Jumps 8%

    The leading cryptocurrency dipped below the $87,000 level earlier this Friday after reaching a lifetime peak of $93,477 on Wednesday, according to CoinGecko data

    Polymarket bettors currently see only a 36% chance of Bitcoin hitting $100,000 this November. 

    According to Bloomberg, the ongoing Bitcoin rally has started showing signs of cooling based on recent data fro the derivatives market. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Michael Saylor
    Alex Dovbnya

    Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption.

