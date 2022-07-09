Meme Coins BabyDoge, Dogecoin Chosen by BSC Whales as Top Smart Contracts

These two meme coins turn out to be the most-used smart contracts for whales invested in BSC-based tokens

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

As per a recent tweet published by WhaleStats crypto-focused data platform, BabyDoge and Dogecoin are among the most-used smart contracts for BNB Chain whales which is used to be known as Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Whales admire BabyDoge and DOGE

WhaleStats team has shared that over the past 24 hours, BabyDoge, Dogecoin and other eight tokens on the BNB Chain have become the most-utilized smart contracts for the largest 100 BSC whales.

BabyDoge holds position 8 on the top ten list but Dogecoin by now has dropped to the 16 spot from the top ten.

76.4 trillion BabyDoge burnt

Recently, @babydogeburn_ Twitter account spread the word about a record amount of BabyDoge coins that have been sent to unspendable addresses, i.e. burned, over the past week.

Ads

This staggering amount of crypto that has been permanently locked is 76,450,681,309,964 BabyDoge worth approximately $107,030.

Over the period of the last 24 hours, according to the same source, another big amount of these meme coins has been incinerates, but it is way smaller than that above – 5,897,320,699,561. It is the equivalent of $8,280.

In the past one week, a total of 76,450,681,309,964.95 #BabyDoge tokens (~$107,030.95) burned from the initial supply of 420 quadrillion. Checkout the overall total of #BabyDoge tokens burned, circulating supply, and more- https://t.co/1HR6lpLQtT #BabyDogeArmy #BabyDogeCoin — Burn BabyDoge (@babydogeburn_) July 9, 2022

BabyDoge holder count hits ATH

However, these regular massive burns have been unable to impact the price of the BSC-based meme token. At the time of this writing, it is exchanging hands at $0.000000001433, showing a less than 1 percent drop, according to CoinMarketCap.

In the meantime, investors are still showing a long-term interest in it as the number of its holders has risen to an all-time high of 1,585,096.