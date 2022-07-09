Meme Coins BabyDoge, Dogecoin Chosen by BSC Whales as Top Smart Contracts

As per a recent tweet published by WhaleStats crypto-focused data platform, BabyDoge and Dogecoin are among the most-used smart contracts for BNB Chain whales which is used to be known as Binance Smart Chain (BSC).
Whales admire BabyDoge and DOGE
WhaleStats team has shared that over the past 24 hours, BabyDoge, Dogecoin and other eight tokens on the BNB Chain have become the most-utilized smart contracts for the largest 100 BSC whales.
BabyDoge holds position 8 on the top ten list but Dogecoin by now has dropped to the 16 spot from the top ten.
76.4 trillion BabyDoge burnt
Recently, @babydogeburn_ Twitter account spread the word about a record amount of BabyDoge coins that have been sent to unspendable addresses, i.e. burned, over the past week.
This staggering amount of crypto that has been permanently locked is 76,450,681,309,964 BabyDoge worth approximately $107,030.
Over the period of the last 24 hours, according to the same source, another big amount of these meme coins has been incinerates, but it is way smaller than that above – 5,897,320,699,561. It is the equivalent of $8,280.
BabyDoge holder count hits ATH
However, these regular massive burns have been unable to impact the price of the BSC-based meme token. At the time of this writing, it is exchanging hands at $0.000000001433, showing a less than 1 percent drop, according to CoinMarketCap.
In the meantime, investors are still showing a long-term interest in it as the number of its holders has risen to an all-time high of 1,585,096.
