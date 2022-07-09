Whopping 750 Billion SHIB Suddenly Grabbed by “Gimli” Whale on Dip

One of the largest investors on Ethereum chain, known as “Gimli”, has astounded the crypto community by grabbing three massive amounts of Shiba Inu, totaling nearly 750 billion tokens, according to WhaleStats platform.
Buying astounding sums of SHIB
Owner of “Gimli” wallet has purchased three big SHIB lumps of 250,000,000,001, 249,998,999,999 and 250,000,999,999 Shiba Inu. In total, these purchases of the whale have cost him $8.4 million.
🐋 ETH whale "Gimli" just bought 250,000,000,001 $shib ($2,862,500 USD).— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) July 8, 2022
At the moment, SHIB is the biggest token by the US dollar value in the whale’s portfolio as he is holding a $4,312,591 worth of SHIB, having already sold half of the acquired meme tokens.
Shiba Inu now comprises 19.6 percent of his portfolio with LINK sitting right next to it.
🐳 ETH whale "Gimli" just bought 249,998,999,999 $shib ($2,862,488 USD).— WhaleStats - BabyWhale ($BBW) (@WhaleStats) July 8, 2022
SHIB holder number surges
Earlier this week, U.Today covered that the number of wallets that hold Shiba Inu has now risen to a cumulative 1,191,766.
While, the increase in the holder number will hardly impact the token’s price, it still shows a growing long-term interest in the meme coin as its community continues to expand.
At press-time, Shiba Inu is trading at $0.00001131, according to data provided by CoinMarketCap.