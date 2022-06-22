14.2 Quadrillion BabyDoge Burned in Past 24 Hours, 46.68% of Supply Destroyed in Total

article image
Yuri Molchan
BabyDoge community has removed another staggering amount of its meme tokens, making total supply decline further
@babydogeburn_ tracker of burned BabyDoge coins has tweeted that more than a dozen quadrillion of this meme cryptocurrency have been sent to dead addresses over the past 24 hours.

These massive burns have been occurring as part of the plan to incinerate 50 quadrillion BabyDoge in order to reduce the circulating supply further.

In the meantime, the tweet shared that by now 46.6% of the total Baby Doge Coin supply in circulation has been locked in unspendable wallets.

Community burns another huge BabyDoge lump

According to the tweet, during the period of the past 24 hours, BabyDoge community has burnt an overall of 14,211,723,606,188 evaluated at roughly $18,703.

By now, the total amount of the canine coin burned comprises 196,059,835,954,598,048, which is 46.681% of the total circulating supply. When the coin was launched on the BNB Chain, the supply initially constituted 420,000,000,000,000,000.

Recent BabyDoge listings

As covered by U.Today, major centralized crypto trading venue of Singapore, Coin Tiger, listed Baby Doge Coin on June 15 and paired it with USDT stablecoin.

A more recent listing took place yesterday, on June 21, as Chinese crypto exchange Deepcoin, based in Shanghai, announced that it had added support for the canine digital currency.

As of this writing, BabyDoge is trading at $0.000000001355, ranked 232nd on CoinMarketCap, with a total market capitalization value standing at $155,986,824 and the total circulating supply that is left after all the burns, comprising 115,113,333.04 billion coins.

