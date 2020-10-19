Max Keiser Says Bitcoin Could Have Saved Peter Schiff from Current Accusations of Tax Evasion

Prominent Bitcoin advocate Max Keiser comments on the situation with Peter Schiff, saying that embracing Bitcoin in previous years could have prevented it from happening

Bitcoin maximalist Max Keiser has commented on the current investigation against Peter Schiff’s Euro Pacific Bank based in Puerto Rica.

Keiser stated that he tried to convert Peter into betting on Bitcoin and if that had happened, he assumed, Schiff would not have set up the bank. Therefore, the current accusations of J5 taskforce related to Euro Pacific for helping customers avoid paying taxes would not be taking place.

“I tried to steer Peter into the light of Bitcoin”

Max Keiser, trader and RT anchor, took to Twitter to take a jab at the prominent Bitcoin hater and gold bug Peter Schiff. Keiser stated that he had multiple times tried to convert Peter into relying on Bitcoin – when BTC was worth $1, then $10, $100 and $1,000.

If he had succeeded, the RT anchor Keiser stated, Schiff would not have co-owned a bank – “impure fiat thoughts (like opening a bank)” – something that Bitcoin maxis hate and are passively struggling against.

He also pointed out that when somebody slams Bitcoin, they “are tempting fate”.

“I tried to steer Peter Schiff into the light at #BTC $1 $10 $100 and $1,000. Had he done so, his character would have been cleansed of impure fiat thoughts (like opening a bank) and none of this bad stuff would have happened”

Previously, Peter Schiff and Keiser were engaged in severe arguments on Twitter regarding Bitcoin and gold, with neither willing to yield and agree to differ.

Peter Schiff’s bank under fire

As reported by U.Today on Sunday, Peter Schiff’s Euro Pacific Bank was under scrutiny of a joint investigation of tax authorities from Australia, Canada, the UK and the US, etc.

The operation is titled Operation Atlantis and it is a large international tax probe undertaken by J5 taskforce.

Around a hundred of Schiff bank’s customers are being investigated over averting tax payments. Besides, the investigation claims that Schiff’s bank has been involved with money-laundering conducted for Australian and international organized crime syndicates.

Australian authorities have called Euro Pacific Bank a “grave organized crime threat” to the country.

When journalists from 60 Minutes came to Peter Schiff’s house for an interview and started asking uncomfortable questions about the bank, the IRS and criminal customers of the bank, Schiff took off the microphone and walked out of the room, leaving his wife to end the interview.