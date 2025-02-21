Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Will Be Fastest to Recover and Climb to New Highs If Crash Happens

    By Yuri Molchan
    Fri, 21/02/2025 - 9:26
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Bitcoin Will Be Fastest to Recover and Climb to New Highs If Crash Happens
    Renowned investor Robert Kiyosaki, also known for authoring a popular book on finance management titled “Rich Dad Poor Dad”, has published yet another “giant crash” prediction and highlighted his firm belief in Bitcoin as a key asset in the market.

    According to a recent tweet, the popular author and podcaster also revealed his “after-the-crash plan”—he intends to buy more Bitcoin. Over the past 24 hours, the world’s primary cryptocurrency has added 1.65%, recovering from $96,870 to $98,540, where it is changing hands at the time of writing this.

    Kiyosaki will not sell his Bitcoin if BTC crashes

    Financial guru Kiyosaki announced that he expects a giant crash to occur soon, without naming a specific time frame. The expert believes that during that potential crash, all major assets—stocks, bonds, real estate, gold, silver, and Bitcoin—will collapse.

    He unveiled that if Bitcoin indeed crashes, he will by no means sell his “digital gold.” If BTC price collapses, he wrote in the tweet, “I will back up the truck and buy more.”

    Bitcoin will be fastest to recover after crash

    Kiyosaki firmly believes that when “the Everything Bubble” crashes, and this is what is happening now, he specified, “Bitcoin will be the fastest to recover and climb to higher highs.”

    That is Kiyosaki’s “after the crash” plan. Last time, the financial expert bought more Bitcoin, according to social media, was February 7, when Kiyosaki published a tweet about why purchased more BTC and gold. The big reason for that was “owning gold and Bitcoin is smarter and safer than saving dollars.”

    Earlier this week, the investor published a social media post, urging his X followers to start saving gold, silver, and Bitcoin. Kiyosaki took a jab at the world’s reserve fiat currency – the US dollar, calling it “fake.” “Fake $ makes the rich richer….and the poor and middle class poorer,” he said.

    Fake dollars, he said, also make the cost of living way up: “food…gas…life’s inflation…to go up in price….making life harder….more expensive….for the poor and middle class.”

    “Please start saving Gold, Silver, & Bitcoin…. Real Money,” Kiyosaki concluded his tweet on Wednesday.

    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

