Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    JPMorgan Names Key Reasons Why Crypto Market Might Experience Correction

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 20/02/2025 - 15:42
    Advertisement
    JPMorgan Names Key Reasons Why Crypto Market Might Experience Correction
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Banking giant JPMorgan has predicted that the cryptocurrency market could soon face a correction.

    Advertisement

    Its analysts have pointed to waning demand for CME futures, which have slipped below spot prices. This might indicate that institutional investors have soured on crypto. JPMorgan has noted that this influential group of market participants is currently engaged in profit-taking. 

    The cryptocurrency market is also struggling to revive its momentum due to the apparent lack of bullish catalysts. 

    HOT Stories
    SEC Reveals New Anti-Crypto-Fraud Unit: Details
    Michael Saylor Reveals Details of $2 Billion Loan to Buy Bitcoin
    Here’s Proof Why Bitcoin Could Be Meme Coin, According to Dogecoin Team
    Only 240 Million XRP in 24 Hours: Whales Are Not There

    The probability of the much-hyped federal Bitcoin reserved initiative being implemented by Apr. 29 currently stands at 10%, according to Polymarket data. 

    Advertisement

    Bitcoin is currently changing hands at $97,080, and it has been about a month since the cryptocurrency hit its current all-time high of $108,786. The flagship cryptocurrency is only up by a mere 1.2% over the past week. 

    Here's what could trigger a bear market 

    According to data provided by SoSoValue, Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) recorded $71 million on Feb. 20. This is yet another troubling sign of waning demand. 

    According to CryptoQuant CEO Ki Young Ju, Bitcoin ETF demand remains net positive, but it has "slowed." 

    The analyst believes that the bull cycle will last as long as significant ETF outflows continue to emerge. 

    However, "prolonged" negative ETF demand will likely trigger a new bearish cycle.

    "Demand and supply are all that matter—everything else is just noise," Ju said. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Feb 20, 2025 - 15:46
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for February 20
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Feb 20, 2025 - 15:43
    Solana (SOL) Dominates Ethereum and Tron in Fee Revenue: Details
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Money20/20 Asia 2025 to unlock the future of cross-border payments
    Gofaizen & Sherle Launches Full-Cycle CASP Licensing Service in Lithuania, Poland and Spain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction for February 20
    Solana (SOL) Dominates Ethereum and Tron in Fee Revenue: Details
    JPMorgan Names Key Reasons Why Crypto Market Might Experience Correction
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD