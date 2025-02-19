SHIB Price Prediction for February 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Most of the coins are coming back to the green zone after a bearish market opening.

SHIB/USD

The rate of SHIB has increased by 1.18% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of SHIB is looking bullish. If the breakout of the local resistance occurs, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.000016 range shortly.

On the daily time frame, the picture is quite the opposite. If the bar closes below the interim level of $0.000015, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing correction to the $0.000014-$0.00001450 zone.

From the midterm point of view, there are no reversal signals yet.

If buyers want to seize the initiative again, they need to restore the rate above the $0.000017 area.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001533 at press time.