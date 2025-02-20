Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Drops to 1.97% in Momentary Lull

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 20/02/2025 - 14:07
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Drops to 1.97% in Momentary Lull
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu recently experienced a remarkable surge in its burn rate, a strategy aimed at lowering SHIB's total supply while potentially increasing long-term value. However, after a period of increase, Shiba Inu's burn rate has now taken a breather, settling at just 1.97% in the last 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    Related
    389% Surge in SHIB Burn Rate Shows Zero Price Impact But There's Catch
    Wed, 02/12/2025 - 09:58
    389% Surge in SHIB Burn Rate Shows Zero Price Impact But There's Catch
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    According to the Shibburn X account, 15,050,787 SHIB were burned in the last 24 hours, marking a 1.97% increase in the daily SHIB burn rate. The day before last saw a 795.3% surge in burn rate, while the last seven days saw 94,207,386 SHIB burned, contributing to a 59.37% increase within this time frame.

    HOT Stories
    Only 240 Million XRP in 24 Hours: Whales Are Not There
    Shiba Inu Price in Red as First Major Death Cross in 2025 Appears
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ: 'There Is No Escape' From Bitcoin
    'Excellent Chart': XRP Price Earns Emotional Praise From Top Trader

    With a substantial amount of SHIB burned in the last seven days, the drop in daily burn rate might be a temporary breather as market momentum stalls.

    Advertisement

    Considering this, the Shiba Inu community is keeping a close eye on future burn events, waiting to see a return in aggressive SHIB burns.

    Market momentum stalls

    According to leading on-chain data provider Glassnode, the market's momentum has slowed following an attempt to push Bitcoin to price discovery. Bitcoin has fallen 5.9% since February, while ETH and SOL have declined by 16.9% and 33.1%, respectively.

    Meme coins, which climbed 90.2% in late 2024, have experienced the greatest drop, falling 37.4%, coinciding with a decline in open interest.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trillionaires Disappearing? Worrying Data
    Thu, 02/20/2025 - 11:32
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Trillionaires Disappearing? Worrying Data
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    According to Glassnode, Futures Open Interest across the meme coin sector has dropped significantly since their peaks. Open Interest is the total number of outstanding futures or options contracts on a market. It indicates the current trading activity and speculative behavior on the market. It may also be used to determine market liquidity.

    According to a recent Glassnode analysis, the DOGE Futures Open Interest seven-day moving average fell by 58.45%, from $3.58 billion, on Dec. 9, 2024, to $1.49 billion. Other meme coins performed similarly; SHIB, albeit with lower total OI, also experienced declines. SHIB open interest fell 74.41%, from $323 million to $83 million. This can point to leverage flushing out but also signal a shift in sentiment across the meme coin sector.

    At the time of writing, SHIB was down 0.06% in the last 24 hours to $0.00001545 and down 4.73% weekly. SHIB has declined over 18% so far in February.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 20, 2025 - 13:26
    Only 240 Million XRP in 24 Hours: Whales Are Not There
    News
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 20, 2025 - 12:42
    100,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Money20/20 Asia 2025 to unlock the future of cross-border payments
    Gofaizen & Sherle Launches Full-Cycle CASP Licensing Service in Lithuania, Poland and Spain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Drops to 1.97% in Momentary Lull
    Only 240 Million XRP in 24 Hours: Whales Are Not There
    100,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD