Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    'Alt Season Has Begun,' Says CryptoQuant Founder

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Fri, 21/02/2025 - 10:12
    Advertisement
    'Alt Season Has Begun,' Says CryptoQuant Founder
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ki Young Ju, the CEO of CryptoQuant, has made a bold statement about altcoins amid the early signs of a major rebound in the crypto market. In an update on X, Young Ju shared this with crypto community members. According to him, the "alt season has begun." This take is similar to that earlier expressed by Changpeng Zhao on altcoins.

    Advertisement

    Altcoins surge as trading volume outpaces Bitcoin

    Notably, the "alt season" is when altcoins like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL) outperform Bitcoin (BTC), resulting in a significant shift in coin dominance.

    Young Ju stated that this alt season has key differences from previous cycles as there is no direct BTC to altcoin rotation. This implies that the shift in dominance is not caused by traders moving their profit from Bitcoin trade into altcoins.

    Related
    Litecoin (LTC) on Verge of Repeating XRP and Solana (SOL) Success
    Fri, 02/21/2025 - 09:36
    Litecoin (LTC) on Verge of Repeating XRP and Solana (SOL) Success
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev

    Rather than use Bitcoin as the base trading pair for altcoins, most traders have switched to stablecoins like USDT and USDC. These traders are buying altcoins directly and avoiding Bitcoin, which no longer reportedly poses a threat to the U.S. dollar. This marks a significant shift in market behavior among traders.

    Young Ju noted that "alt volume is 2.7x BTC." This implies that altcoins are currently witnessing a higher trading volume than Bitcoin. This clearly indicates stronger demand on the part of market participants.

    Interestingly, this shift differs from the traditional pattern where a drop in Bitcoin dominance signaled an alt season. In this case, trading volume is being used to measure dominance in altcoins.

    Is this start of true alt season?

    Young Ju, however, sounded a note of caution. Investors betting on altcoins should know that not all assets benefit equally. While some projects are witnessing big gains, others have continued to lag behind.

    Related
    Cardano (ADA) Price Skyrockets as Fresh Inflows Enter Crypto Market
    Thu, 02/20/2025 - 15:48
    Cardano (ADA) Price Skyrockets as Fresh Inflows Enter Crypto Market
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Hence, altcoin investors must engage in personal research to determine which altcoins have gained and are likely to remain viable.

    However, a user, RobW, has questioned Young Ju’s observation that "a few tokens are pumping," as being equivalent to an alt season. RobW argues that it might not really be the alt season yet.

    Others acknowledged the rebound moves in some altcoins, although they are yet to reclaim past levels.

    #Bitcoin #Ethereum

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 21, 2025 - 11:02
    Crucial Crypto Warning Issued by Binance CEO
    News
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Feb 21, 2025 - 10:54
    20,423,263 SHIB on Go, What’s Happening?
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Bybit Sets Industry Benchmark with Full Disclosure of Liquidation Data
    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crucial Crypto Warning Issued by Binance CEO
    20,423,263 SHIB on Go, What’s Happening?
    'Alt Season Has Begun,' Says CryptoQuant Founder
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD