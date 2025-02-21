New Key Date Revealed for XRP Holders

Grayscale's XRP ETF filing has been posted to the Federal Register, the official journal of the federal government.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) now has to either approve or deny the proposed product on or before Oct. 18. Of course, the agency could announce its decision earlier.

As reported by U.Today, the SEC has already acknowledged a slew of XRP ETF proposals.

The odds of such a product being greenlit in 2025 have now jumped to 81% following the most recent developments.

Earlier this week, multiple Solana ETF filings from such firms as Grayscale, VanEck, Canary Capital, and Bitwise also entered the Federal Register. The SEC will have to announce its decision regarding these products before Oct. 16.