Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    New Key Date Revealed for XRP Holders

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 21/02/2025 - 6:04
    Advertisement
    New Key Date Revealed for XRP Holders
    Cover image via www.freepik.com
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Grayscale's XRP ETF filing has been posted to the Federal Register, the official journal of the federal government. 

    Advertisement

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) now has to either approve or deny the proposed product on or before Oct. 18. Of course, the agency could announce its decision earlier. 

    Related
    Ripple CTO Explains Main Difference Between XRP and Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Reaches Reset Point, Brazil Approves First XRP ETF: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Thu, 02/20/2025 - 16:32
    Ripple CTO Explains Main Difference Between XRP and Bitcoin, Shiba Inu Reaches Reset Point, Brazil Approves First XRP ETF: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Valeria BlokhinaValeria Blokhina

    HOT Stories
    New Key Date Revealed for XRP Holders
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Can Happen Soon, First Solana (SOL) Comeback, Ethereum (ETH) Breakthrough Incoming?
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Cusp of Reclaiming $100K
    'Crucial' Bitcoin Warning Issued Amid Microsoft's Quantum Computing Breakthrough

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC has already acknowledged a slew of XRP ETF proposals.  

    Advertisement

    The odds of such a product being greenlit in 2025 have now jumped to 81% following the most recent developments.

    Earlier this week, multiple Solana ETF filings from such firms as Grayscale, VanEck, Canary Capital, and Bitwise also entered the Federal Register. The SEC will have to announce its decision regarding these products before Oct. 16. 

    #Ripple News #XRP ETF #XRP

    Related articles

    NewsCrypto Market Review
    Feb 21, 2025 - 0:01
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Can Happen Soon, First Solana (SOL) Comeback, Ethereum (ETH) Breakthrough Incoming?
    NewsCrypto Market Review
    ByArman Shirinyan
    News
    Feb 20, 2025 - 20:13
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Cusp of Reclaiming $100K
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    REDLINE LAB Announces Strategic Investment in Dojo Coding to Accelerate Web3 Talent Development in Latin America
    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Money20/20 Asia 2025 to unlock the future of cross-border payments
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    New Key Date Revealed for XRP Holders
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Golden Cross Can Happen Soon, First Solana (SOL) Comeback, Ethereum (ETH) Breakthrough Incoming?
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Cusp of Reclaiming $100K
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD