Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 18

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Tue, 18/02/2025 - 14:41
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 18
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    All top 10 coins are in the red zone today, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has declined by 3.51% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is coming back to the local resistance of $2,756. If bullls' pressure continues, one can expect a test of the upper level by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the situation remains neutral. The rate of the main altcoin keeps accumulating energy for a further move. 

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 17
    Mon, 02/17/2025 - 14:45
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 17
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    As none of the sides has seized the initiative yet, ongoing consolidation in the range of $2,600-$2,800 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, it is too early to make any distant predictions. The volume is low, which means there are low chances of seeing any sharp moves by the end of the month.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,722 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 18, 2025 - 14:08
    Strategy Suddenly Stops Buying Bitcoin
    News
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Feb 18, 2025 - 13:44
    Cryptocurrencies React as Fed's Latest Comments Rock Markets
    News
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Centralhash Highlights Profitable Opportunities in Bitcoin Cloud Mining
    Key Factors for KAS Miners to Consider in 2025
    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 18
    Strategy Suddenly Stops Buying Bitcoin
    Cryptocurrencies React as Fed's Latest Comments Rock Markets
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD