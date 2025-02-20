Advertisement
    Bitcoin (BTC) on Cusp of Reclaiming $100K

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 20/02/2025 - 20:13
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Bitcoin is inching closer to reclaiming the much-coveted $100,000 level, currency trading at $98,407, according to CoinGecko data. 

    Earlier this Thursday, Bitcoin reached an intraday high of $98,504 after a 2.5% price increase. 

    The flagship cryptocurrency is now nearing key horizontal resistance. 

    Over the past two weeks, the bulls have repeatedly tried and failed to gain a foothold above the $98,000 level. 

    Bitcoin has not traded above the $100,000 level since Feb. 7, prompting some speculation about whether or not the cryptocurrency's rally has already run out of steam. 

    The cryptocurrency reached a new all-time peak of $109,356 on Jan. 20 on the Bitstamp exchange. However, it has since experienced a painful 16% correction. 

    As reported by U.Today, banking giant JPMorgan recently predicted that Bitcoin might experience a substantial correction due to waning demand for CME futures, which suggests lower institutional demand. Its analysts also noted that there was no bullish catalyst in the short term. 

    "$100K and the party starts"

    However, some pundits are more optimistic. Famed pseudonymous trader DonAlt believes that a major rally might start once the cryptocurrency crosses the $100,000 level. However, he has cautioned market participants that it is too early to celebrate for now. 

    Earlier today, popular trader Bob Loukas also predicted that Bitcoin might leave the five-digit territory for good soon. 

    Loukas recently stated that there was "no reason to doubt" the market since it appears to be "primed for a major advance." 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction

