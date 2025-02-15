SHIB Price Prediction for February 15

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are trying to hold the gained initiative, according to CoinStats.

SHIB chart by CoinStats

SHIB/USD

The price of SHIB has risen by 0.45% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of SHIB is near the local support of $0.00001658. If a breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.00001640 range by tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, neither side is dominating. The volume keeps falling, which means sharp moves are unlikely to happen soon.

All in all, consolidation in the area of $0.000016-$0.000017 is the more likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the weekly bar closure in terms of the previous candle high. If it happens above the $0.000017 mark and with no long wick, traders may witness a test of the $0.000018 zone next week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00001663 at press time.