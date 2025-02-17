Advertisement
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Stunned by Death Cross

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Mon, 17/02/2025 - 9:22
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dogecoin (DOGE) has experienced another death cross, as its Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) Ratio slipped below its 200-day moving average. Historically, this has not been a positive signal. The last two times this occurred, DOGE saw price declines of 26% and 44%, respectively.

    The MVRV Ratio measures whether an asset is overvalued or undervalued by comparing its market price to the average price at which investors acquired it. When it falls below the 200-day moving average, it suggests that a significant portion of holders are in a losing position, often leading to increased selling pressure.

    In past instances, DOGE experienced a 26% decline in the fall of 2023, followed by a more severe 44% drop in the summer of 2024. With similar conditions emerging now, market participants are closely watching for signs of another downturn.

    At the same time, the Bollinger Bands indicate further downside risk. A potential 20% decline from current levels could bring DOGE down to the lower band, which sits around $0.219. This level may serve as a critical support zone if downward momentum continues.

    Can DOGE ETF bring positivity?

    For DOGE, the ball is in the court of the broader market. With Bitcoin failing to break above six figures and the altcoin swinging up 10%, then down 20% during the day, it is hard to feel optimistic about this picture.

    But do not forget about the Dogecoin ETF. According to the ETF theory that is currently gaining traction, once exchange-traded funds on the altcoin are approved, the funds will find an easier way to flow from Bitcoin ETFs to the same DOGE ETF.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction

