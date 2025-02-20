Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Binance Coin (BNB) Price Prediction for February 20

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 20/02/2025 - 16:04
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Buyers are controlling the initiative today on the crypto market, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    BNB/USD

    Binance Coin (BNB) is the exception to the rule, going down by 0.07%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of BNB is near the local support level of $646.53. If it breaks out, bears may seize the initiative, which may lead to a more profound decline to the $640 area.

    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the rate of the native exchange coin is trading within yesterday's bar. Thus, the volume keeps going down. 

    All in all, sideways trading in the narrow range of $640-$660 is the most likely scenario by the end of the week.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is similar. As neither bulls nor bears are dominating, there are low chances of seeing ups or downs soon.

    BNB is trading at $648.59 at press time.

