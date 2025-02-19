Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction for February 19

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market remains under bears' pressure, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has dropped by 0.11% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of BTC is near the local resistance of $96,469. If the daily bar closes near that mark, one can expect a level breakout, followed by further growth to the $97,000 area.

Image by TradingView

A less positive picture can be seen on the longer time frame. The price of the main crypto is far from key levels.

If the candle closers around the current prices, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $95,000-$97,000 is the most likely scenario.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the situation is similar. The volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. All in all, traders are unlikely to witness ups or downs by the end of the week.

Bitcoin is trading at $95,641 at press time.