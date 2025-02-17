Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Prediction for February 17

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 17/02/2025 - 14:45
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 17
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Neither buyers nor sellers are dominating at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    DOGE chart by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    The price of DOGE has declined by 1.84% over the last day.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is growing after a false breakout of the local support of $0.2587. If bulls' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance of $0.2688 by tomorrow.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily time frame, the price of DOGE is far from key levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move. 

    Related
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 15
    Sat, 02/15/2025 - 11:09
    DOGE Price Prediction for February 15
    Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk

    If the situation does not change, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.26-$0.27 is the most likely scenario.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the weekly chart, the picture is similar. Buyers may start thinking about a bullish trend reversal only if they restore the rate above $0.29. If that case, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.30-$0.32 area.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2651 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction

    Related articles

    Price Analysis
    Feb 17, 2025 - 14:11
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 17
    Price Analysis
    ByDenys Serhiichuk
    News
    Feb 17, 2025 - 13:38
    Bitcoin (BTC) Decouples From S&P 500: Details
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Centralhash Highlights Profitable Opportunities in Bitcoin Cloud Mining
    Key Factors for KAS Miners to Consider in 2025
    Supermoon and Peanut Trade to Host Leading Founders & Investors during ETH Denver 2025
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    DOGE Price Prediction for February 17
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 17
    Bitcoin (BTC) Decouples From S&P 500: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD