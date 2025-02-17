DOGE Price Prediction for February 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Neither buyers nor sellers are dominating at the beginning of the week, according to CoinStats.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has declined by 1.84% over the last day.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is growing after a false breakout of the local support of $0.2587. If bulls' pressure continues, there is a chance to see a test of the resistance of $0.2688 by tomorrow.

On the daily time frame, the price of DOGE is far from key levels. Thus, the volume is low, which means none of the sides is ready for a sharp move.

If the situation does not change, ongoing sideways trading in the narrow range of $0.26-$0.27 is the most likely scenario.

On the weekly chart, the picture is similar. Buyers may start thinking about a bullish trend reversal only if they restore the rate above $0.29. If that case, the accumulated energy might be enough for a move to the $0.30-$0.32 area.

DOGE is trading at $0.2651 at press time.