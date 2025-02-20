Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu Price in Red as First Major Death Cross in 2025 Appears

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 20/02/2025 - 11:43
    Advertisement
    Shiba Inu Price in Red as First Major Death Cross in 2025 Appears
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Dog-themed cryptocurrency Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been trading down in the last 24 hours; at the time of writing, SHIB was down 0.21% daily to $0.00001538. Weekly, Shiba Inu was recording higher losses, down nearly 7%.

    Advertisement

    The price drop coincides with the appearance of a death cross on Shiba Inu's daily charts, which is the first major death cross in 2025. A death cross occurs when a shorter-term moving average, often the 50-day, dips below the longer-term 200-day moving average. Historically, this pattern has been viewed as a bearish sign, suggesting that downward momentum may persist.

    Related
    SHIB Burn Rate Prints Massive 588% Rise, Price Mirrors This Surge, But There's Catch
    Wed, 02/19/2025 - 09:54
    SHIB Burn Rate Prints Massive 588% Rise, Price Mirrors This Surge, But There's Catch
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu Price in Red as First Major Death Cross in 2025 Appears
    Ex-Binance Boss CZ: 'There Is No Escape' From Bitcoin
    'Excellent Chart': XRP Price Earns Emotional Praise From Top Trader
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Calls Bitcoin One Answer to Fundamental Question

    This time, the bearish technical indicator sends probable signals to traders and investors alike as the market faces uncertainty.

    Advertisement

    The cryptocurrency market has recently seen selling pressure due to macroeconomic concerns, with the Fed's cautious outlook on interest rates hurting speculative assets. Bitcoin, the first and largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has stalled under $100,000, while altcoins have faced even greater losses. Shiba Inu was not exempted from the bearish pressure, falling for four days straight from Feb. 15 to 18 before slightly rebounding.

    Shiba Inu's price declined all through January and is down 18.64% so far in February.

    Potential scenarios

    Shiba Inu's last moving average crossover was a golden cross, the opposite of the death cross, which occurs when the 50-day SMA crosses above the longer-term 200-day moving average; this occurred in November 2024. Shiba Inu reached highs of $0.0000334 about a month later.

    Article image
    SHIB/USD Daily Chart, Courtesy: TradingView

    The most recent occurrence of a death cross before this time was in July 2024, which saw SHIB's price consolidate after hitting bottom lows of $0.000013. Following its consolidation, Shiba Inu reversed the trend and started rising.

    If the current scenario plays out with the emergence of the recent death cross, Shiba Inu might seek to establish a price bottom and consolidate a while before making a major price move.

    In the event of a price rebound, a decisive break above the daily moving averages 50 and 200 at $0.0000191 and $0.0000192 would be the first sign of strength for bulls and cause SHIB to escape its current range trading. 

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News

    Related articles

    News
    Feb 20, 2025 - 12:42
    100,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    News
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Feb 20, 2025 - 12:18
    Adam Back Makes Bullish Case for Bitcoin as BTC Price Reclaims $97,000
    News
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Feb 2, 2025 - 18:00
    Ripple v. SEC: How Will New Developments Affect XRP Price?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Jan 18, 2025 - 18:00
    Stellar Lumen (XLM) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Jan 16, 2025 - 1:30
    What is DeSci: Guide on Decentralized Science in Crypto
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    News
    Jan 15, 2025 - 10:56
    Top 10 Crypto Media Outlets Enter 2025: Latest Similarweb Data Update
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Opinions
    Jan 5, 2025 - 18:30
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Southeast Asia Blockchain Week 2025: A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration in Web3
    Money20/20 Asia 2025 to unlock the future of cross-border payments
    Gofaizen & Sherle Launches Full-Cycle CASP Licensing Service in Lithuania, Poland and Spain
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    100,000,000 Dogecoin (DOGE) Hits World's Largest Crypto Exchange
    Adam Back Makes Bullish Case for Bitcoin as BTC Price Reclaims $97,000
    Shiba Inu Price in Red as First Major Death Cross in 2025 Appears
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD