Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for February 20

The majority of the coins are bouncing off today, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum is going up by 1.81% over the last day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH is rising after a breakout of the local resistance of $2,751. If the daily bar closes far from that mark, there is a chance to see a test of the $2,800 range soon.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the rate of the main altcoin is on its way to the nearest resistance level of $2,826. If a level breakout occurs, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $2,900-$3,000 range shortly.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, none of the sides is dominating. In this case, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the previous candle's peak.

If it happens above $2,800, traders may witness growth to the nearest resistance of $3,028 soon.

Ethereum is trading at $2,767 at press time.