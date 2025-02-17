BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 17

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The market is neutral on the first day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

BTC/USD

The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.02% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of BTC is rather more bearish than bullish. If the bar closes below the $96,000 mark, the decline may continue to the support level of $94,726.

Bitcoin is trading at $96,485 at press time.

ETH/USD

Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), the price of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 2.3% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the nearest zone of $2,800. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the resistance of $2,921 within the next few days.

Ethereum is trading at $2,761 at press time.

XRP/USD

XRP is the biggest loser from the list today, falling by 2.59%.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP is falling after yesterday's bearish closure.

If the candle closes near its low, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.60 zone soon.

XRP is trading at $2.6816 at press time.