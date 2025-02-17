Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 17

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 17/02/2025 - 14:11
    BTC, ETH and XRP Price Prediction for February 17
    The market is neutral on the first day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    BTC/USD

    The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has declined by 1.02% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the daily chart, the price of BTC is rather more bearish than bullish. If the bar closes below the $96,000 mark, the decline may continue to the support level of $94,726. 

    Bitcoin is trading at $96,485 at press time.

    ETH/USD

    Unlike Bitcoin (BTC), the price of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 2.3% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the bar's closure in terms of the nearest zone of $2,800. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the resistance of $2,921 within the next few days.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,761 at press time.

    XRP/USD

    XRP is the biggest loser from the list today, falling by 2.59%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of XRP is falling after yesterday's bearish closure. 

    If the candle closes near its low, the correction is likely to continue to the $2.60 zone soon.

    XRP is trading at $2.6816 at press time.

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Ethereum Price Prediction #XRP Price Prediction

